Damar Hamlin is clear to resume football activities, says BillsExBulletin

Timothy T. Ludwig/Getty Images Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been cleared to resume full football activities just over four months after he collapsed on the field following cardiac arrest. He’s officially back in training with the team, Brandon Beane, the Bills’ general manager, said during a draft press conference on Tuesday. “He’s been fully exonerated, he’s here and … he’s got great headroom to come back and make his comeback,” Beane said. Hamlin’s heart stopped beating after a tackle during an away game against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2. He was given CPR on the field within minutes, which experts say has dramatically improved his chances of survival. He was treated at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for nearly a week, where doctors said he was on a “very normal” or even “accelerated trajectory” in his recovery. After a few more days of evaluation and testing at a Buffalo hospital, doctors decided he could “continue his rehabilitation at home and with the bills.” Hamlin has since seen three additional specialists, most recently on Friday, according to Beane. “They are all aware of what this was and that he is ready to resume full activity,” he added. “He’s like anyone who comes back from an injury or whatever.” Hamlin, who turned 25 in March, has appeared across the country in the intervening months. He was honored alongside the first responders who helped save his life at a pre-Super Bowl ceremony in February. He also received the NFLPA’s Alan Page Community Prize, which rewards the player who “goes to great lengths to perform community service in their team city and/or hometown.” a toy drive sponsored by Hamlin’s charity, the Chasing M Foundation, has raised more than $9 million, almost entirely in the wake of his injury. President Biden praised Hamlin’s “courage, resilience and spirit” when the two met in Washington, DC, late last month. In a video shared on Twittercan be seen asking the athlete if he will be able to play again. “Yeah, I think so,” Hamlin says with a smile.

