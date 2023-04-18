Alex Smith takes a unique road to Statesboro

STATENBORO – To understand Alex Smith is to truly appreciate its unique story. He is more than the first Australian football player in Eagle football history. He is a former professional tennis player. He is the self-proclaimed best table tennis player on the team. He is 23 years old, making him the fifth-oldest player on Georgia Southern’s spring football roster. He is also one of three true freshmen on Georgia Southern’s spring football roster. He is figuring out college football and American life day by day.

Born in Melbourne, Australia, Smith graduated from Caulfield Grammar School in 2017 and tried his hand at professional tennis, a sport in which he thrived, thanks in part to his six-foot frame.

“It feels like yesterday, but I think it’s been almost six years now,” Smith said after a workout last week.

In June 2020 he gave up on tennis and the dream of playing at a Power 5 tennis school when COVID hit so he called John A. Smith with ProKick Australia and asked about training. ProKick Australia is a club that has sent several punters to the United States, including Houston Texans punter Cameron Johnston (Ohio State) and Ray Guy Award winners Mitch Wishnowsky (Utah) and Michael Dickson (Texas).

Smith had never played Australian rules football before but had kicked the ball into the yard quite well. By his own admission, his initial training was terrible, yet the group saw enough potential in him after working with him for a few years to place him as a liaison with Vanderbilt. Amid COVID-19 and a change of coach, Nashville was not working and Smith was left in limbo. But then he got a call that Georgia Southern was interested and signed with the Eagles in December 2022. Soon he was on a flight from Australia to Florida, landing there in January before heading to Statesboro. It would be his first time in the United States.

“I landed in Orlando and saw all these palm trees and different license plates, which was really cool,” said Smith. “I was definitely jet lagged at the time, but I tried to embrace it all as I drove to Georgia. It was a lot to take in seeing all the pine trees and new landscapes, but I loved every minute of my time here.”

Georgia Southern head coach Clay Helton coached Ben Griffiths, also a Melbourne native, so he knew what kind of player he was getting in Smith.

“It has taken me a while to sort this all out, but I am very pleased with the confidence that Coach Helton and the staff have placed in me,” said Smith. “I like the staff here. It makes it really easy to perform because you don’t feel like they’re going to kill you if you have a bad kick, and you want to perform well for them.”

Smith said he didn’t watch a lot of college football in Australia, but he watched a lot of NFL games, especially when the others Alex Smith was quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers.

“The NFL started very early there on Monday, so I got up and watched games while getting my morning lift,” said Smith. “I’ve been a really big NFL fan for a while, but now I’m obviously a big fan of college football.”

Getting used to a new environment took some getting used to for Smith. He said he hadn’t slept or eaten much the first week here because of the time difference (Melbourne is 14 hours ahead of Statesboro). He also said it took him a while to get comfortable being his “real Australian self with my big, thick accent”, but as he gets used to it, he fits in more.

Smith said he’s gained about 30 pounds since joining the squad thanks to the strength and nutrition programs offered, but he’s still missing Australian treats like Barbeque Shapes and Tim Tams.

“I’ve been embracing all the new foods here and I’m not trying to shy away from anything,” Smith said. “I’m blessed to have the dining room here where my scholarship allows me to eat for free, so I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity.”

Smith, who played professional tennis at a lower level when he graduated from high school on the ATP Futures Tour, grew up playing tennis as a resident of Dubai and says he has always been adept at racquet sports, including ping pong (or table tennis as an elite sport). . level players call it). Smith also said he would soon try pickleball with the receiver’s coach Ryan Apple .

“I used to play a lot of racquet sports with my dad, and I also had a Canadian friend that we went to the local courts and played five times a week five times a week for five years,” said Smith. “After three months I’m undefeated in table tennis. Last week someone came close and I didn’t like that. I didn’t like that they got so close.”

On the pitch, Smith feels he’s getting better every day and he’s come a long way in three weeks.

“The first jump ball kick, my heart rate went through the roof,” Smith joked. “I felt my heart beating through my chest and all I wanted to do was catch the ball and make sure the ball hit the foot. Now the heart rate is starting to drop and I’m getting a feel for everything. And to really focus on that to feel comfortable.”

For a man with such an interesting backstory, the reality is that Smith is still in his fourth month of college. He is in a new country, playing a new sport and adjusting to a new life. But all of those things are positive, he said.

“Being an older guy on the team definitely has its perks,” said Smith. “I’ve matured a bit. Those formative years gave me a lot of life lessons that have served me well for the first few months here.”