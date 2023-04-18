



Greensboro, Georgia (April 18, 2023) Florida State Head Coach Mike Norvell will represent the Seminoles in the 16th annual Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge charity golf tournament to be held April 30 at Reynolds Lake Oconee outside of Atlanta. A field of 20 current and former college football coaches will compete for a share of a $300,000 charitable grant. The nation’s premier collegiate coach golf event is played in a two-person scramble format in an 18-hole tournament. The Stableford scoring system will be used to balance handicaps and encourage aggressive play. Proceeds from the competition benefit charities selected by the coaches. Coach Norvell’s profits go to the Keep Climbing Family Foundation, an action-based organization with a foundation built on faith and service, focused on meeting the needs of others. The current field for this year’s Peach Bowl Challenge is expected to include: COACH CURRENT OR FORMER FBS SCHOOL(S) CHARITY Dino Babers Syracuse Dick Tomey Legacy Fund – Positive Coaching Alliance Shane Beamer south carolina Foundation Family Beamer Elijah Drinkwitz Mizzou Care portal Randy Edsall Maryland, UConn Edsall Family Foundation Chan Gailey Georgia Tech Fellowship of Christian Athletes – Georgia region Jim Grobe Ohio, Wake Forest, Baylor Fisher DeBerry Foundation Bobby Johnson Vanderbilt Sea Island habitat for humanity Paul Johnson Navy, Georgia Tech Paul and Susan Johnson Family Foundation Brent Key Georgia Tech To be determined Urban Meyer Bowling Green, State of Utah, Florida, Ohio Urban and Shelley Meyer Family Foundation Jeff Monken Army Legacies alive Dan Mullen State of Mississippi, Florida Mullen Family 36 Foundation Pat Narduzzi pit UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh Rick Neuheisel Colorado, Washington, UCLA Wedgewood Charity Mike Norvel Florida state Keep Climbing Family Foundation Houston Nutt Boise State, Arkansas, Ole Miss Chickasaw Foundation Tom O’Brien Boston College, NC state National Medal of Honor Leadership & Education Center Kirby smart Georgia Kirby Smart Family Foundation Steve Spurrier Duke, Florida, South Carolina HBC Foundation Dabo Swinney Clemson Foundation All In Team Since its inception in 2007, the event has contributed a total of $9 million in scholarship and charity contributions, making the Peach Bowl College Footballs the most charitable bowl organization. We look forward to welcoming both new and familiar faces to this year’s event as some of the biggest names of college football players go head-to-head for a good cause, said Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and President Gary Stokan. While bragging rights are certainly on the line for the coaches, it’s the charities they play for who will be the real winners. This year’s field includes an impressive roster of college football greats, including three former Dodd Trophy winners, and a collective group of coaches who have won eight national championships (including four of the last seven titles), 38 FBS conference championships and boast 1,999 career victories. . The 2023 field consists of 17 coaches who have previously competed in the Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge, while Mizzou Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz, Florida State Head Coach Mike Norvell and Georgia Tech Head Coach Brent Key will all make their first-ever appearance in the event. Links for the 2023 Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge will be announced prior to the event.

