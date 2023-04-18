Sports
Grizzlies Boys Tennis focused on creating team atmosphere
Aryan Patel looks set to be a strong leader and captain for the Guilford boys’ tennis team this spring. Photo by Kelley Fryer/The Courier
Max Banning is one of two captains of the Grizzlies boys’ tennis team this season as they hope to build on last year’s post-season performances. Photo by Kelley Fryer/The Courier
In more individual sports, such as tennis, the team atmosphere is just as important for achieving strong overall results. The Guilford boys’ tennis team understands this mindset very well, as they prioritize building a strong team atmosphere on their way to success.
Head Coach Paul Malafronte, who is currently in his third year with the team, values leadership and having a family culture. It will look to his two captains this spring, Max Banning and Aryan Patel, to help form that bond.
The way I run things is we have an expression in Guilford. We win games inside the fence and outside the fence. A lot of what my captains are responsible for is creating that team atmosphere in an individual sport, Malafronte said. That leads to the support the players need. I have a few rookie players on the team this year, so I used them and one of my other seniors to teach the younger guys how we do things on and off the field.
Eleven players return to the Grizzlies this year, including Patrick Zhang (senior and Banning’s doubles partner), as well as Tomas Kharabadze (sophomore), all of whom Malafronte has high hopes for.
I expect Max and Patrick to be one of my stronger teams in doubles. Tomas will play singles for me, he may have his bumps, but that’s always an important part in the team, Malafronte said. Especially in a deep tennis team, to be able to win the lower places when there is not much difference between the boys, that plays a role.
Along with the returning players, Malafronte noted two freshmen: Logan Wertheim and Nathaniel Nate Grief, who will contribute to the team’s success this season. They each play two doubles and four singles for Guilford.
The Grizzlies compete in both the Southern Connecticut Conference (SCC) and Class L. On April 5, they hosted the Sheehan Titans and earned a 6-1 win. Top contributors of the match were Nolan Stankewich (junior), Patel (3-0), Evan Stein (junior) (1-0), Banning and Zhang (doubles, 1-0), Avyay Yarlagadda (junior) and Grief (doubles, 2-0), Wertheim and Connor MacKenzie (junior) (doubles, 3-0). They then faced Jonathan Law on the road on April 10, winning 7–0 before losing 5–2 at Xavier on April 13. Patel (won in straight sets), Stein (won in three sets), Grief (won in four sets), Zhang and Yarlagadda (won by one in doubles), Werthiem and Taavi Carbone (sophomore) (won by two in doubles), Keoni McFee (sophomore) and Gabriel Thomas (sophomore) (won three in doubles).
Last season, the Grizzlies advanced to the semifinals of the SCC Tournament, losing to the Daniel Hand Tigers, who also defeated Guilford in the first round of the Class L State Tournament. Malafronte is hopeful that the team can grow this campaign during the post-season performance.
I think my team is a bit deeper than last year. I think we will have a better record than last year. I think we finished 9-8 last year and I expect we will be stronger this year, Malafronte said. We are in Tier 1 in the VCA, which is always difficult. After we play our first six games, the schedule gets tough and we play the Tier 1 teams twice. Then we’ll play Fitch and Stonington outside of conference. I hope we get those 12 to 14 wins compared to the nine wins we got last year. My team is very young this year and I think the team will develop along the way.
While Guilford continues to make his way while facing stiff competition along the way, Malafronte is prioritizing growth and being able to effectively close full matches. He knows he has the talent on the team to get better every game.
I always look at what it takes to get there. I am not a results-oriented coach, Malafronte said. So one thing I always pay attention to is how my team does in matches that are played a full third set. That’s one of my goals for the team this year, to have a good record in three-set matches.
Malafronte is assisted on the sideline by Bill Rowan.
The full Grizzlies team roster includes Banning, Frederick Bonz (Senior), Patel, Zhang, MacKenzie, Stankewich, Stein, Yarlagadda, Joshua Bourke-Martin (Sophomore), Carbone, Kharabadze, McFee, Nathan Stemler (Sophomore), Thomas, Eamonn Avelin (freshman), Philipp Bewersdorf (freshman), Grief, Thane Hardy (freshman), Benjamin Schroers (freshman) and Wertheim.
Grizzlies Boys Tennis 2023 Schedule
Tuesday, April 18: vs Branford at 3:45 PM
Friday, April 21: vs. Fairfield Prep at 3:45 p.m
Monday, April 24: vs Daniel Hand at 3:45 PM
Tuesday, April 25: vs Amity at 3:45 PM
Thursday, April 27: Against Cheshire at 3:45 p.m
Monday, May 1: vs Notre Dame-West Haven at 3:45 p.m
Tuesday, May 2: vs Fitch at 4 p.m
Monday, May 8: vs. Fairfield Prep at 3:45 p.m
Tuesday, May 9: vs Daniel Hand at 3:45 PM
Thursday, May 11: vs Amity at 3:45 PM
Monday, May 15: Against Cheshire at 3:45 p.m
Tuesday, May 16: vs Notre Dame-West Haven at 3:45 PM
Wednesday, May 17: vs Stonington at 4:00 PM
