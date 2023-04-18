Farace a versatile and positive player for Grizzlies Girls Ice Hockey

Freshman center Hailey Farace proved to be a versatile and important player in her first season with the Guilford Girls Ice Hockey Co-op team. Photo courtesy of Hailey Farace

Hailey Farace has always been drawn to the ice. From the time she was little until she entered high school, ice hockey has been a passion of hers. The dedication she has to the game was evident as she proved to be a valuable and versatile player for the Guilford Girls Ice Hockey Co-op team this winter.

The freshman center has been skating on the ice since she was four years old, and as she developed her skills and progressed as a hockey player, she also enjoyed serving as a mentor to younger players.

I’ve always wanted to play, and I started playing with the Shoreline Sharks program, says Hailey. Now I enjoy helping other young hockey players learn the sport.

Hailey dabbles in the athletic world as she still plays for the Sharks in addition to participating in lacrosse and field hockey for the Grizzlies.

Guilford Girls’ Ice Hockey Head Coach Rick Binkowski admires Hailey for her versatility and flexibility to play in multiple positions, something that served her team well throughout the campaign.

She is a strong player and she has done very well. A child who has been playing hockey for a long time, she is an accomplished player. She was a center for our second line most of the season, says Binkowski. Our previous challenge this season was developing that team chemistry on and off the ice. As we were developing that throughout the season, towards the end of the season, we moved Hailey to play some time on defense.

Moving her to defense proved critical as it allowed Hailey to move the chains offensively.

She has a good strong shot and has scored some nice goals this season. Those games when she was back on defense really made a big difference for us offensively, says Binkowski. It’s really counterintuitive if you take a strong attacking player and put them on the defensive, and let it actually help you offensively. That’s the way it worked for us, those late season games when she played defense was really great.

The Grizzlies were a cooperative ice hockey team for the first time this winter, so of course that came with adjustments and building chemistry with girls from other cities. With the competitive hockey Hailey had previously been involved in, some of those girls knew her, which helped ease her transition from high school to high school hockey.

It was definitely good with the co-op because I got to play with other people I played with before I started playing travel hockey, says Hailey. That certainly helped with the transition. In the beginning it was challenging to form the chemistry. I think our captains have definitely helped bring our team together all season.

In addition to her impact on the ice, Hailey also made a positive impact on her team off the ice, displaying a positive attitude during practice every day and being able to easily connect with her teammates.

She is a smart, happy boy. She got along well with her teammates; she was loved by her teammates, says Binkowski. She really helped form those bonds, and as a freshman it can be hard to connect with the whole team. I think, especially in difficult sports like hockey, when the kids are good players, they are more liked by the team. She has a great personality and is a very nice guy.

It’s not every day a freshman gets to see varsity minutes, but with Hailey being so experienced and naturally talented when she came in, it was only right that she be given the opportunity.

I really liked it, and it was good to know I was contributing as a freshman; it just made me feel good, says Hailey. In the playoffs, my coach pulled me back to play defense because he knew I was strong all over the ice. I think it had a positive impact on the team because I helped and knew I was doing something for the team.

Farace played in 21 games this season, scoring eight goals and two assists.

During the second game of the season with the West Haven/Sacred Heart Academy co-op team, the Grizzlies walked away with a 2-1 win, a game that really made Hailey stand out among the memories formed.

The first time we played them we lost an overtime loss and I think as a whole we really stepped up, says Hailey. We showed them that we can beat them on their home track.

With Hailey still so young and plenty of time left in her high school days, Binkowski looks forward to seeing her continue to grow and become a force to be reckoned with on the ice, no matter what position she plays.

I look forward to her becoming a good two-way player, both offensively and defensively. With these teams, with different kids losing seniors every year, you never really know where your strengths and weaknesses are going to be from season to season, says Binkowski. It’s good to have players who can take on multiple roles for you, and it makes our job as coaches a lot easier, putting the best team on the ice. I’m looking for her to continue to do that, excel in her skills and be able to help us on both ends of the ice.

Being the team player that she is, Hailey looks forward to continuing to form special bonds with her teammates while making the best possible impact on her team.

Next year I’m looking forward to playing with the co-op, I think we’ll be working with Branford, East Haven, Coginchaug and North Branford, says Hailey. Just let those other teams join and further develop the connection with the fellow teammates.