A new center for the mentally handicapped is opened in Marion. Open house is Wednesday.

A new center in Marion will provide opportunities for people with mental disorders to learn valuable life skills and recreational activities.
The new Marion Psychosocial Rehabilitation Center (PSR) is now located at 3100 NC 226 South. It will replace the PSR center previously located on Crawford Street for many years and is a significant extension of what already existed here.
This new center is part of Carolina Residential Services Inc. This company’s mission is to provide appropriate services and support to individuals and families affected by mental and/or developmental disabilities, while working in partnership with the community and empowering customers to experience personal fulfillment and dignified lives in their own community. PSR is designed to promote an increase in quality of life for people with mental health problems and illnesses.
Ryan Whittington is one of the managers of the company, which has four-day programs in McDowell, Burke, Caldwell and Alexander. Carolina Residential Services operates group homes in Iredell and Alexander counties and alternative family homes in Wilkes, Surry and Forsyth counties.
Shane Ferguson is the executive director of the new center in Marion.
Together, Whittington and Ferguson showed a reporter from McDowell News around the state-of-the-art facility for people with mental illness and developmental disabilities. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, a similar program for the mentally disabled existed in this structure. But Carolina Residential Services took ownership of the building at 3100 NC 226 South last fall. Since then, the building has been renovated and equipped with new equipment and technology.
The Marion PSR center now has 35 clients who have a developmental disability or some form of mental illness. The ages of clients at some of the Carolina Residential Services facilities can range from 18 to the elderly. Some of them live independently, while others live in group homes, according to Whittington and Ferguson.
The center has eight employees.
In a large space, customers can enjoy lunch in a dining room that can accommodate 96 people. There is a snack bar where they can buy food items for less than $1 and the money made from the sale of snacks goes back to the program to cover costs.
Nearby is a place where customers can get their nails done and there is also a stage for karaoke performances. There are lockers nearby for the customers to store their belongings.
Another part of this room has a large scrabble board and a row of computers. There is an elementary training component where clients learn everyday life skills, socialization and how to deal with stress. They also have a say in the topics covered in their training, Ferguson said.
In another area, there is a sensory room for clients who may feel overwhelmed or overstimulated.
This new center has a room with smart home technology that works with GrandCare monitoring. Whittington and Ferguson said this technology helps both healthcare professionals and family caregivers care for people who need help and supervision.
We think it will go a long way in North Carolina to address the staffing issues we have, Ferguson said.
The most eye-catching part of the new PSR center is the large relaxation area. It features pool tables, foosball, pinball machines, exercise equipment, video game machines, ping pong, corn hole and a large flat screen TV for games and movies.
Whittington and Ferguson said this new center and its array of equipment and activities were made possible by Susan Kincaid, the owner of Carolina Residential Services.
She truly believes in giving back to clients and ensuring they have the best quality of life possible, Ferguson said.
The public will have a chance to see firsthand what’s on offer at the new center at 3100 NC 226 South. There will be an open house on Wednesday, April 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Center leaders said they want everyone to come and visit their new facility before it starts serving customers.
At Carolina Residential Services, we recognize the serious impact that mental illness can have on people who have no services or places to go and build on self-care skills, socialization skills, coping skills, basic education, health maintenance and other needed skills. Whittington said. We would like you to take a look at the facility and what it has to offer. We believe it will be a real asset to Marion’s community and be able to provide a safe and fun place for all attendees.
In addition, May is Mental Health Awareness Month. It’s important for us to have it ready because we take that very seriously, Ferguson said.
For more information, contact Shane Ferguson at 828-514-9209 or shane.ferguson@carolinaresidentialservices.com.