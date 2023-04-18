Lady Packers tennis reaches sweet 16 | Local sports

MOULTRIE, Ga. After an upset finish in the 2023 1-7A season, the Lady Packers varsity tennis team entered the state tournament as the 4th seed.
However, after traveling for their first round match, the Lady Packers beat Carrollton 3-2, who had finished as the first seed in the 2-7A region.
This puts the Lady Packers through to the Sweet 16.
I am so proud of the way these girls came and played, said head coach Amber Day. Determined to go through in the play-offs, they rallied around each other and managed to pull themselves out of a 0-2 defeat to win three tough games in a row. It was really a team effort.
The Lady Packers saw their first points in singles in second place and in doubles.
Ada Craft won the Lady Packers’ first run. Craft held the lead throughout and finished both sets 6-4.
The second point for their team was secured by the doubles team of Odessa Dixon and Candace Moses. They had to fight harder for their victory.
By winning the first set 6-4 and then being swept 0-6 in the second, Dixon and Moses went into a tiebreak.
Kicking it into high gear, the Lady Packers fought hard against Carrollton, taking the third set to 6-6, meaning there would be one more set to break the tiebreaker.
Dixon and Moses won their tiebreaker tiebreaker 9-7.
In No. 1 singles was Eva Barnett, who lost 1-6, 0-6.
Carolyne Turner and Jayley Johnson played number two doubles and lost 3-6, 2-6.
With all other games completed and tied at 2-2, it fell to Emily Lampman, who played No. 3 singles, to grab that final third point for the Lady Packers.
Lampman also had to go into a tiebreak to secure her victory after losing the first set, but she dominated the second and third.
With final scores of 4-6, 7-5, 6-4, Lampman got the third and final point the Lady Packers needed to claim their victory.
Pride is an understatement, Day said. We knew this year would be an adjustment with so many girls playing varsity positions for the first time. We’re losing two of our regular seniors, but we saw a glimpse of where we can go in the next few years and the girls were excited about that.
Wednesday’s game between Marietta (2nd seed in 3-7A) and Grayson (3rd seed in 4-7A) will determine who the Lady Packers face next.
The second round of the state playoffs is due April 26.