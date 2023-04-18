Buckeyes reflect on the campaign, bring confidence and motivation into the off-season with roster questions

High in the rhythm of an 8-1 defeat of Harvard in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, Ohio State looked destined for a trip to the Frozen Four on March 26 after scoring in less than two minutes against Quinnipiac in the NCAA Regional finals .

In the blink of an eye, however, the Bobcats scored twice in 15 seconds to turn the script in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

As the game progressed, Ohio State was unable to find the back of the net. Quinnipiac added late, and reality began to sink in that the Buckeyes were going home early.

“I’m really proud of the group,” said head coach Steve Rohlik. I think we played our best hockey. Unfortunately it didn’t go the way we wanted against Quinnipiac, but I thought we were definitely the better team both nights.

Another season came and went in Columbus without Ohio State taking home the national championship. The Buckeyes have not reached the top of the college hockey world in the program’s 60-year history, advancing to two Frozen Fours in 1998 and 2018.

The Buckeyes 2022-23 campaign had no shortage of twists. After an initial 7-1-1 start, Ohio State went 2-6 in the next eight games, rebounded to win six straight and finished the regular season on a 4-5-1 note in the last 10.

In addition to periods of on-ice challenges, Ohio State faced controversy off the ice when the team suspended senior forward Kamil Sadlocha after Michigan State senior forward Jagger Joshua accused the Buckeye of say race blemish on November 11, 2022, encounter between the Big Ten enemies.

Sadlocha returned to the team January 4 after the team underwent racial sensitivity, diversity and justice education.

Ohio State advanced to a Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal win against Penn State and an NCAA Tournament win against Harvard, the Buckeyes’ first since the program’s 2018 Frozen Four run.

The Buckeyes’ 21 wins marked the sixth time in the past seven seasons that the program reached the 20-win mark under Rohlik.

Junior forward Patrick Guzzo felt the team was counted out and praised the confidence and connection for sticking together and advancing into the postseason despite the outside noise.

We were a resilient group, Guzzo said. When we were seen as a team that really couldn’t do it, we all got together and showed everyone that we can compete with any hockey team we play with as long as we play the right way.

Ohio State’s special teams unit has been a bright spot this season. The Buckeyes penalty kill unit ranked No. 1 in the nation, stopping 88.7 percent of opposing power play opportunities.

On offense, Ohio State was also a formidable No. 17 nationally, with a 21.8 percent male advantage.

Rohlik, Guzzo and junior forward Michael Gildon credited former assistant coach Luke Strand for the success of the revamped unit. Gildon quoted the recently hired Minnesota State head coach and players buy in for the turnaround.

We knew that special teams are probably the most important part of the game, Gildon said. We just practiced really hard on it every day and made sure that this was an area of ​​excellence that we wanted to get to, and I think we’ve done that.

On offense, Ohio State executed a balanced offense. Ten Buckeyes scored five or more goals, followed by 15 by sophomore forward Cam Thiesing.

The leadership this season was a youth movement. Freshman forward Stephen Halliday recorded 41 points, while Davis Burnside was No. 2 in goals scored with 14.

If our young boys are on such a big stage, playing as well as we are, I think it will just give them the incentive to work even harder between now and early next year, to keep pushing ourselves, Rohlik said.

As the Buckeyes head into the off-season and look into the fall, they’re sure there will be many new faces in the locker room.

Ohio State has 10 seniors and graduates, making up more than a third of the roster. Fifth-year ahead Jake Wise And Gustaf Westlund have already jumped to the professional level, with many other futures yet to be determined for upperclassmen.

Sophomore defenders Bricklayer Lohrei, Cole MacWard and keeper Jacob Dobe won’t be returning as they chase their NHL dreams.

Heading into their final season, Guzzo and Gildon think they’re ready to take on the challenge.

I think it’s a great opportunity for myself and some of the other older guys who stay to really step up and fill those leadership roles, Gildon said. The guys who are leaving have shown us how to do it, so we just have to continue on the same path. Leadership will change, but the overall culture will not change.

With plenty of roster spots to fill, Ohio State will likely be eyeing the transfer portal.

Last offseason, the Buckeyes brought in senior defenseman Scooter Brickey of West Michigan, who anchored the defense by blocking 57 shots, tied for the team leader. Senior forwards Mark Cheremeta, Matt Cassidy and Wise were also taken off the portal in recent seasons.

[The transfer portal] there is certainly a great deal of it across the board in every sport, and certainly in hockey, Rohlik said. Because of this, there will be many changes in the coming month. We’ve seen that every year and this year will be no different.

It’s impossible to say what Ohio State’s roster will look like in the coming months, but what’s more certain is that Rohlik will be at the helm for his 11th season.

As the Buckeyes continue their quest for the elusive national championship next season, Rohlik said he is as committed as ever to taking Columbus to the promised land.

I can’t tell you how lucky I am to be around so many incredible coaches and staffers and people here who are involved in this hockey program, Rohlik said. It’s an incredible university and I just want to keep pushing and growing this place. I’m just really proud to be a part of this.