Move over baseball. A cricket-themed entertainment concept is coming to Dallas

Americans can try hitting a “bowl” at Sixes Social Cricket./Photo courtesy of Sixes Social Cricket.

Cricket is coming to America this summer. And that means that there will also be eatery concepts with a cricket theme.

The first is scheduled to arrive from London this summer, just in time for the launch of Major League Cricket franchises in cities across the country, including Dallas, Los Angeles, Seattle, Washington, DC and New York City.

London-based Sixes Social Cricket is slated to open in Dallas this summer. It’s a seven-unit concept in the UK that promises to combine the thrills of cricket with a fun, social atmosphere, according to press materials.

However, it is not clear whether the thrill of cricket can be experienced without any knowledge of the sport.

Cricket is played with great passion all over the world and enjoyed in countries that are or were part of the British Empire (and well, the Netherlands).

However, the US has long remained a cricket-free zone. When it comes to hitting balls with sticks, Americans naturally prefer baseball, a World Series-claimed sport, even though only teams from North America can compete.

There are different versions of cricket, some with games that can last for days. Fortunately, the type of cricket coming to the US is T20, or white ball, the relatively fast version, lasting around three hours. (The longer version is called red ball.)

Baseball and cricket are similar in that they both involve hitting balls with bats to earn points, but the easy comparisons probably end there.

Sixes refers to the runs (runs) earned when a striker (batsman) hits a small ball hurled to the ground by the pitcher (bowler) with the intention of knocking down three sticks (the wicket). If the batsman hits the ball, and that ball crosses the field boundary before hitting the ground, it is a six or six runs. (If the ball hits the ground before crossing the boundary, it’s a four.)

If the bowler knocks over the sticks, it is an out. There are also some rules about the batsman running from one end of the field to the other, and also complications if the bowler hits the batsman’s leg (leg before wicket or LBW), but that’s probably more than potential American cricket fans need to know.

Oh, and there are no mittens.

Sixes Social Club will feature tech-assisted batting nets that allow guests to try swinging soft cricket balls to the boundaries (the real ones can do serious damage) to earn points by hitting targets.

The menu features burgers, shared platters, and wood-fired pizza, as well as a full bar with cocktails, beer, wine, and shakes.

We are excited to bring Sixes to the United States, and what better city to launch our first location than Dallas, Sixes co-founder Calum Mackinnon said in a statement. We believe that sports and hospitality have an unparalleled ability to unite and connect people for good and good times and we were confident that Sixes will become a staple of the Dallas community.

