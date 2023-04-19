5 Burning Florida College Football Questions After Spring Training

For all the breakaway players and new coaches featured in last week’s spring games across Florida, the exhibits especially reinforced our beliefs about the state heading into 2023.

The Gators don’t seem ready for a big jump in Billy Napier’s second season. USF faces a daunting rebuild under the leadership of Alex Golesh. The expectations of the College Football Playoff in the state of Florida are justified.

However, there are some unknowns. Here are our five biggest unanswered questions at the end of spring training:

How can Florida revive its offense?

The Florida defense was expected to be on base last Thursday to keep some secrets under new coordinator Austin Armstrong. It still dominated, which is a problem for the offense.

Neither Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz nor Las Vegas Bowl starter Jack Miller impressed the quarterback. Even worse, an offensive line that was strong last year struggled after losing four starters (two to the NFL, two to the transfer portal). Injuries undoubtedly played a role, but Florida’s blueprint is based on solid line blocking for great running backs and the line didn’t look solid.

Napier said the Gators will add a quarterback before the season. Unless the spring game was an anomaly, Florida will need reinforcements elsewhere on offense if it plans to take eight or nine wins.

How is FSU handling the championship pressure?

Coach Mike Norvell said his Seminoles are built on an edge in their work ethic and toughness.

If people don’t think you’re worth shit, it’s not hard to have an edge, Norvell said. When people start telling you that they think you’re pretty good, you need to maintain that focus and drive for self-improvement.

The Noles should be better than pretty good in Norvell’s fourth season. Most sports books have them favored to win the ACC, and it’s fair to think they should be in the playoff mix come November if they endure a low season under the weight of new expectations.

What can USF do in the transfer portal?

Golesh said the Bulls will be very active on the transfer portal this spring. He didn’t specify the position groups he’s targeting, but it’s fair to assume that receivers and linemen are top priorities.

The two-way street is already open. Defensive lineman Eddie Kelly, a class of 2022 signers also courted by the Gators and FSU, entered the portal on Monday and quickly picked up a handful of offers.

The Bulls roster will be mixed over the next two weeks as Golesh’s staff strives to add playmakers all over the field. The success of USF will determine the timetable for the upcoming refurbishment.

And what will Miami do in the transfer portal?

The Hurricanes have shown signs of recovery after last season’s 5-7 failure. Tyler Van Dyke looked more like his 2021 version (when he earned fame as a future pro) than his 2022 self (10 touchdowns, five interceptions). Most encouragingly, several newcomers flashed, including four-star freshman receiver Nathaniel Joseph, top-100 edge rusher Rueben Bain, and Washington State transfer Francisco Mauigoa.

Second year coach Mario Cristobal has said repeatedly that Miami wants to be busy in the spring portal period. Will there be enough notable additions available for The U to move closer to the top of the ACC?

Can UCF’s Tweaked Offense Thrive in the Big 12?

Knights coach Gus Malzahn did something he promised he wouldn’t do again: give up play-calling duties. That role belongs to new offensive coordinator Darin Hinshaw, whose unit played at a faster pace in the spring game.

The decision allows Malzahn to spend more time on things like schedule management, but it also raises questions, especially as UCF prepares for a power conference. The Big 12 is no longer the shootout league it used to be; it now plays defense. How will the Knights adjust to that move, and how will Malzahn deal with the growing pains of his offense?

