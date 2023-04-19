Brock Faber Shouldn’t Be Possible – Minnesota Wild

When the Minnesota Wild rolled out their playoff lineup in games against the St. Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets, Brock Faber was not among them. Why would he be? Faber was days away from the NCAA Frozen Four tournament playing the Quinnipiac Bobcats and Canisius Golden Griffins.

Good college programs? Absolute. But jumping right into an NHL playoff race from there? Take off your maroon and gold glasses and get a grip. Getting his feet wet against a Chicago Blackhawks team playing for Connor Bedard’s magic ping pong balls was a much better idea.

Turns out common sense was wrong, and your rabid Golden Gopher pajama-wearing friends were right. Nine days after the NCAA Championship game, and exactly one week after taking his rookie round in Chicago, Faber jumped first on skates into the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Last night’s playoff debut was just his third NHL game.

Talk about pressure. The Wild was on the road against the hated Dallas Stars, a team full of skilled, tough forwards. Stars coach Pete DeBoer controlled the matchups, and despite being on his fourth team in the past decade, he’s no dummy.

DeBoer has two Cup Finals appearances as coach, with three more trips to the Conference Finals. He may exhaust his welcome, but he knows how to win. If such a coach sees a two-game veteran on defense cross the ice in the playoffs, he will put him to the test. And a Game 1 with two overtimes will provide plenty of opportunities for this.

Incredibly, the 20-year-old rookie eventually passed all the rookies. To be clear, we’re not talking about a prospect with no pedigree here. Faber was the prized prospect Minnesota managed to get from the Los Angeles Kings in the Kevin Fiala trade. The front office, media members, and yes, your friends, have raved about his defense, hockey sense, and poise over the past year.

It’s not that Faber didn’t have this kind of game in him. It’s just ridiculous to expect a rookie to translate that so quickly on the ice for normal games. Trying to say what he ran into sounds unhinged, especially when you say it with the seriousness the situation demands.

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs! After two games! Two games where the strongest forwards he faced were Mark Jankowski and a version of Jonathan Toews who practically walked to the mailbox to deliver his retirement papers!

But there Faber, last night at 17:58 on the ice, was not at all out of place. It shouldn’t be possible.

It is however. And he not only acquitted himself, but had a really good performance in as insane circumstances as you can imagine.

It’s hard to look at a box score and see what Faber did for Minnesota last night. He had no shots, and watching Ryan Hartman’s game-winning goal, you see Faber and defense partner Jon Merrill came onto the ice just in time for a change when a broken Stars zone exit somehow found its way onto Hartman’s stick for Jake Oettinger. Textbook example of why plus/minus is not always reliable.

However, look beyond the box score and you’ll see Faber’s full impact. With Faber tied on the ice, Minnesota generated 0.96 expected goals and conceded only 0.22. He controlled 81.1% of the expected goal share. Again, this is on the road, where coach Dean Evason can only protect the rookie so much.

Part of this is due to the sheer number of shots both he and Merrill blocked. Merrill was credited for stopping five Stars shots, while Faber scored three. This, of course, includes what was certainly the biggest blocked shot of the night in double overtime. Mason Marchment will be haunted for years to come by visions of Faber’s outstretched cane.

There’s no “Biggest Blocked Shots in Franchise History” list to hand, but this one stands out as the most significant since Mikael Granlund blocked multiple Colorado Avalanche shots in Game 4 of the first round in 2014. Without those blocks, Minnesota would have that series never tied and advanced to the second round.

And without this Brock, Minnesota is almost certainly trailing 1-0 in this series, instead of stealing home court advantage. Not that Dallas deserved to be robbed, it’s not like they ever stole anything from the State of Hockey.

In all seriousness, Faber’s block swings things back in favor of the Wild. They entered the series with about a 32 to 39% chance of winning, depending on whose projections you used. Spotting Minnesota puts the odds much closer to 50/50. Perhaps even better in Micah Blake McCurdy’s Hockey Viz’s estimate, the Wild jumped from a 38% chance of winning the series to a 55% chance.

However, it can have even more impact than that. Joel Eriksson Ek skated with the unrestricted team for Monday’s game, for the first time since being injured for a week after a week. Winning Game 1 ensures that if he completes his Terminator-esque recovery and gets into the lineup on Wednesday, or even Game 3, it won’t be with Minnesota in a 0-1 or 0-2 hole.

Are there things to nitpick about Faber’s play? It is open to interpretation. In general, if you block a lot of shots, you don’t have the puck very often, and Dallas beat Minnesota 22-15 with Faber on the ice. As spectacular as Faber’s block on Marchment was, if he didn’t drift so far towards Merrill, wouldn’t he be in a better, less desperate position to make a more routine block?

Maybe? But also: what does it matter? Mistakes will happen for a rookie defender, and the Stars aren’t exactly the Boston University Terriers. Whatever attempts he allowed, he had the presence of mind, poise and skill to keep them from hurting his team. That includes not only, but especially Marchment’s shot.

In addition, Faber and Merrill extinguished any pucks the Stars dared to get in the middle of the slot or in front of the net. Minnesota’s defensemen are known for keeping shots out, and on Monday Faber showed he can do just that. Look where the shots from Dallas came from.

Quite generously, that’s three unblocked attempts of the slot, with a combined 11.5% chance of going into the net. That is it. It wasn’t like DeBoer fed Faber cupcakes. Look who took the shots against Faber: Miro Heiskanen, Jamie Benn, Tyler Seguin, Ty Dellandrea. Faber had also blocked shots against Marchment and the feared Jason Robertson.

And again, Faber showed he can handle it a week out of college, with just two meaningless NHL experience games to his name.

Maybe we shouldn’t be surprised that he can handle the pressure. Faber is no stranger to the bright lights and the biggest games. The Frozen Four is a huge place. So is the Olympics, even without NHL players, where Faber took on a leadership role for Team USA. Speaking of Team USA, Faber was their dedicated shutdown defender as they won World Junior Gold in 2020.

But as big as those spots were, this was a whole other level, with a big jump in the competition. It should not be possible for a 20 year old to perform so well in this place. But he did. Minnesota coveted Faber last summer because they thought that despite his lack of offensive numbers, his skating, defensive instincts and poise were nothing short of special.

Three games into his career, Faber proves them right, and de Wild is already reaping the rewards.

Blocked shot, box score data from NHL play-by-play. All other data via Evolving ice hockey unless otherwise stated.