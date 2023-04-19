Colonels fall to Marshall in 13 innings





Next game: at Marshall 4/19/2023 | 03:00 April 19 (Wednesday) / 3:00 PM bee Marshal History Box Score RICHMOND, K. Eastern Kentucky University lost to visiting Marshall 13-11 in 13 innings at Earle Combs Stadium on Tuesday. Trailing in the bottom of the eighth, EKUs Logan Thomasson was hit by a pitch to start. Miguel Lareal took a walk. will king then ripped a double down the left field line just out of reach of the leaping third baseman. Thomason scored to tie the game at 9-9. With one out, Jalen Jones lifted a fly ball deep enough into midfield for Larreal to tag and score the go-ahead run. The Thundering Herd came alongside in the top of the ninth on a sac-fly by Daniel Carinci. Marshall took the lead in the 10th on a basesloaded walk by Owen Ayers. Charlie Ludwick shoots over the wall in the right in the bottom of the tenth to tie the game again. Amari Bartee’s two-run single in the middle in the top of the 13th turned out to be the game winner. The Colonels (15-21) scored in each of the first three innings. Thomason led off the bottom of the first with a solo home run. It was his fourth dinger in the last four games and the third time he started a game with a homer for the Colonels in that span. DJ Sullivan scored on an error in the bottom of the third to make it a 7-2 game. Marshall took the lead with four runs in the sixth. Kebler Peralta led off with an RBI triple. Eddie Leon drove into Peralta with a single down the right field line. With runners on the corners and one out, the Thundering Herd executed a double steal to tie the game. Gio Ferraro’s double down the right field-line led to a home run and completed the comeback. The Colonels answered Ludwick’s two-out RBI single to center right in the bottom of the sixth inning to make it 8–8. Marshall got back on top in the seventh inning when Peralta scored on a bad throw to second base trying to eliminate a runner. Thomason finished 4-for-5 with four runs and one RBI. Ludwick went 4-for-6 with a run and four RBIs. Ayers was 3-for-5 with three walks, three runs and two RBI’s for Marshall (15-19). The Colonels play Wednesday at 3 p.m. in Marshall

