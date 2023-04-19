Dallas are you ready? Sixes Social Cricket is about to burst the park with the first US venue.





LONDON, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Sixes Social Cricket, an immersive social experience, has announced the launch of their first location in the United States. The location, which will open this summer, is in Grandscape, a premier shopping and entertainment destination in Dallas, Texas. The venue offers players an exciting and unique experience, combining the thrill of cricket with a fun, social atmosphere. Sixes has quickly become one of the most popular social entertainment concepts in the UK, with over 10 million balls across 7 locations since launching in 2020. A new take on cricket for the modern socialite, guests can look forward to state-of-the-art technology-enabled batting nets alongside burgers, shared plates and wood-fired pizzas, as well as a full menu of classic cocktails, beer, wine and shakes. Quality food and drink is at the heart of what Sixes has to offer, making it a must-visit destination with or without the cricket. When it comes to cricket, guests can enjoy adrenaline fueled batting as you take to the nets placed all over the venue. From beginners to seasoned pros, guests can simply grab a bat, select their level and swing to the limits. Sixes’ advanced technology bowls soft cricket balls, with points scored depending on the targets you hit. It’s the perfect activity for any occasion, from business and social events to family and friends gatherings. “We are delighted to bring Sixes to the United Statesand what better city to launch our first location than Dallas,” said Calum MacKinnonco-founder of Sixes “we believe that sport and hospitality have an unparalleled ability to unite and connect people for good and good shared times and we are convinced that Sixes will be a staple of the Dallas community. It is also an exciting time with the start of Major League Cricket Dallas in June, who we will work closely with to grow the game and give people more ways to play.” Story continues Jeff LindPresident of Grandscape, said: “We are delighted to welcome Sixes Social Cricket to Grandscape and the Dallas community. Their unique and exciting cricket experience is a perfect addition to our already diverse range of entertainment options. We can’t wait for our guests to experience the thrill of cricket at Sixes’ state-of-the-art venue.” More information can be found on the Sixes website where visitors can sign up for exclusive offers including early access to bookings and events. Notes to editors: ABOUT SIX The social cricket venue co-founded by Mac & Wild’s Calum MacKinnon And Andy Waugh, has revolutionized the UK entertainment landscape, allowing visitors to eat, drink and bat with state-of-the-art, technology-assisted batting nets available to play and compete with friends and family. Stylized as bat nets, Sixes technology is the ultimate immersive experience, taking social entertainment to new, sophisticated heights. They won Best Burger in the UK with their previous restaurant Mac and Wild and expect nothing less at Sixes with their delicious Beefy Botham burger, pizzas and easy to share dishes. Grab a drink too, with a variety of classic and craft drinks to keep you refreshed throughout your visit, the perfect fuel for families, social gatherings, and corporate groups. Website: www.sixescricket.com Social: @sixessocialcricket ABOUT GRANDSCAPE Grandscape is a brand new, unique outdoor entertainment, dining and shopping destination, an oasis in the middle of North Texas. It includes NFM and Scheels, as well as world-class chef-led dining, lush landscaping, family-friendly experiences, entertainment and events. A recipient of the 2021 RLI International Award for Most Innovative Entertainment & Retail Project, Grandscape continues to lead the way for experiential destinations around the world. For more information visit www.grandscape.com or follow @grandscapetx on social channels. CONTACT: Michael Hay[email protected], +(44)07834827729 Video- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2056724/Sixes_Social_Cricket_Video.mp4

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2056726/Sixes_Social_Cricket_Photo.jpg

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2056725/Sixes_Social_Cricket_Logo.jpg Sixes social cricket logo Guest plays Sixes Social Cricket Decision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dallas-are-you-ready-sixes-social-cricket-is-set-to-hit-it-out-the-park-with-first-us- location-301800454.html SOURCE Sixes Social Cricket

