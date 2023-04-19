These 5 Tigers made the most impression during spring training

AUBURN Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze still has plenty of work to do this offseason, but some key questions were answered during spring training.

The biggest question mark around the program remains the quarterback, but the offensive line looks improved, the linebacker rotation seems to be sorting itself out, and there appears to be more depth down the defensive line, though Jeffrey M’ba announced Thursday that he’s entering the transfer portal .

Nevertheless, here are five players who may not necessarily be starters in 2023, but are coming out of spring training at a high level and have helped address some of those concerns.

R. B. Damaris Alston

Jarquez Hunter will be Auburn’s starting running back next season, and he could even prove to be the Tigers’ best weapon.

But he needs to be spelled out, and redshirt freshman Damari Alston has competed against South Florida transfer Brian Battie to be Hunter’s understudy. The race was tight, but Freeze praised Alston after rushing for 43 yards on five carries on A-Day: “I didn’t give him enough credit to get into this lane,” Freeze said of Alston. “But he’s had a great feather for us.”

Jack LB Keldric Faulk

Three early entrants were tagged by Freeze this spring as players who will take the field in Year 1 jack linebacker Keldric Faulk, defensive back Kayin Lee and offensive lineman Connor Lew. Of the bunch, none had a better 15 workouts than Faulk: “I like Keldric,” Freeze said after A-Day. “I like his attitude. I like the way he comes to work.”

“The kid is talented,” said Vanderbilt transfer Elijah McAllister, who will be the starting man. “… Like I said before, it can happen as soon as he wants. … He will be successful here. He’s a man I keep trying to guide him the right way. Don’t step on his toes , but also understand that we have a unique partnership in this function group.”

DL Mosiah Nasili Kite

Freeze was asked earlier this month to name a few players who have improved the most since spring’s first practice to last. The first name to come out of his mouth was Mosiah Nasili-Kite, Maryland’s transfer defensive lineman, citing the senior’s dislocation.

Nasili-Kite, who totaled 80 tackles and nine sacks in three seasons with the Terrapins, was not with the starting unit on A-Day. Jayson Jones, Justin Rogers and Marcus Harris made up that group, but he’s been practicing on both defenses. and defense equipment and should be a major reserve in 2023.

L.B. Robert Woodyard Jr.

Wesley Steiner and Ole Miss-transfer Austin Keys were the two linebackers in the starting lineup on A-Day, but only four plays were needed for junior Eugene Asante and freshman Robert Woodyard Jr. to win.

Defense Coordinator Ron Roberts named Steiner and Keys the top two LBs at the position in early April, while Woodyard and junior Cam Riley took the next few spots. Woodyard, who played in four games last season and was named Defensive Scout Team Player of the Year, looks poised to see the field much more often in his sophomore season with Auburn.

TE Rivaldo Fairweather

Of this group, Florida International transfer Rivaldo Fairweather has the best chance of starting this fall. Fairweather was consistently with the first team during offense speed drills in practice, and Freeze tapped the 6-foot-5 playmaker as the most reliable option in the passing game this spring.

Freeze has had some notable successes with tight ends in his career, including a few that made it to the NFL. Fairweather hopes to be next in line: “(Tight ends Coach Ben Aigamaua) and Coach Freeze showed me a few different ways they used Evan Engram and Dawson Knox from when they were on Ole Miss,” Fairweather said of why he chose to switch to Auburn. “That played a big part in that.”

