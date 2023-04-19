Meet Gordo St. John, the man everyone in hockey knows

Sports fans watching hockey on TNT and TBS may have seen stars from all over the NHL trade stories about hockey’s biggest hype man: Gordo St. John.

But who plays the mysterious fictional character that even Wayne Gretzky has an encounter with?

On the way to Warner Bros. Discovery’s first year as the home of the Stanley Cup Finals, the company enlisted NY Rangers fan and Stranger Things star David Harbor to spearhead its cross-platform promotional campaign, where his character has been “hired” by the NHL on TNT- team, but Gordo’s ideas may not always be the best.

Harbor’s full reveal as Gordo St. John premiered Tuesday night on TBS during Game 1 of the Rangers vs. Rangers. Devils series.

Last week, the first teaser debuted in NHL on TNT, B/R Open Ice, NHL on TNT studio talent, and NHL league and club social talent. In one day, it attracted 1.5 million views and over 100,000 engagements, including across the WBD portfolio through Monday’s opener.

Gretzky, Liam McHugh, Anson Carter, Paul Bissonnette and Henrik Lundqvist feature heavily in the campaign, as well as numerous other top players from around the NHL.

Harbor, who is a regular at Madison Square Garden to cheer on the Rangers, told Adweek that his portion of the campaign was shot in one day and that, among other things, he was hit in the face by a rubber sea urchin that Biz had shot down. [Bissonnette].

Those guys are all really funny, from the creatives who wrote the script to our inventive director to those idiots who sit behind the desk calling the games who were kind enough to play me for a day, Harbor said. They were very open to my ideas, but I’d seen the other spots they’d worked on, like the Ted Lasso and the Bryan Cranston baseball, and I knew if I just did what they wrote I’d be well served.