The development of the Bears’ stadium could depend on TIF money, a financial tool that had mixed success at the Arlington Heights Chicago Tribune.

Arlington Heights officials proudly point to their downtown area as an example of tax subsidies that work.

The village transformed the once sleepy area into a thriving destination with luxury high-rise apartments and condominiums, entertainment venues and restaurants. In good weather, the streets close to steady crowds to a festive outdoor dining area.

However, just 2 miles away is another attempted redevelopment that went horribly wrong. International Square was once filled with Asian restaurants and shops, a karaoke bar and even a competitive table tennis club. Now it is largely deserted, marred by potholes and boarded up windows.

Both locations were designated as Tax Increase Financing, or TIF, districts by the village. The two areas, one thriving and one nearly abandoned, illustrate the range of possible outcomes for TIFs.

The tax subsidy tool has come under greater scrutiny now that there has been a TIF suggested as a potential funding mechanism to help the Chicago Bears redevelop the closed Arlington International Racecourse, a 326-acre site the team purchased earlier this year for $197 million. In November, the village council approved a pre-development agreement specifying a TIF as a possible financing tool for the project.

For decades, TIFs have been used in Chicago and in the suburbs to help develop real estate. They have been criticized by some as a slush fund for municipalities to use as they see fit while diverting money from schools and other tax authorities.

And they have been lauded by officials of cities and towns alike as economic engines driving jobs, development and an improved tax base.

[ [Dont miss] Chicago Bears and Arlington Heights: What you need to know about Soldier Field’s potential stadium relocation ]

TIFs work by using any increase or increase in property tax revenue in the TIF district for the municipality to redevelop that site, usually by building infrastructure such as roads and utilities. Other tax authorities, such as schools, parks, and libraries, typically only get the same amount of property taxes as when the TIF went into effect, with no increased revenue over the TIF’s 23-year term.

The Bears say they will pay to build a new stadium, but will only proceed with their planned $5 billion mixed-use development if they receive tax security and state funding for infrastructure such as roads, utilities and stormwater management. Apartments, condominiums and other developments planned for the site would be built by private developers and could mean the added cost of more students for local schools.

Senator Ann Gillespie, a Democrat from Arlington Heights, is concerned about TIFs. She is sponsoring a bill that limits the amount of time TIFs can be renewed to two years beyond their normal 23-year term.

A rendering released by the Chicago Bears shows the view from the threshold of the proposed stadium of the Arlington Park entertainment district. The Bears released proposed development plans for the Arlington International Racecourse property in Arlington Heights on September 6, 2022. (Hart Howerton/Chicago Bears)

Gillespie also introduced a bill that would allow the Bears and other megaprojects to freeze property taxes and instead make a negotiated payment in lieu of taxes. But with lawmakers in Chicago and others likely opposed, she didn’t expect that measure to pass.

I understand the economic development that TIFs can bring, Gillespie said, but TIFs are being abused. It leads to taxpayers having to pay a disproportionate amount, especially in recent years, because millions of dollars go into the TIF.

The problem, Gillespie said, is that the current law puts municipalities in control of TIF revenues at the expense of schools, libraries and park districts.

Arlington Heights officials say yes good stewards of seven TIFs they have created. The downtown TIF, which ended in 2009, used about $50 million in tax funds to enable $200 million in private investment, officials said, which was a windfall for local tax authorities when the grant ended.

[ [Dont miss] The school district lobbying firm says it is still in talks with Bears about the planned complex in Arlington Heights ]

The downtown area has become a dining destination for this area, said Charles Witherington-Perkins, director of planning and community development. This would not have been possible without the use of TIF.

A critical difference between the Bears site and International Plaza is that the Bears seek public help, while business and property owners at International Plaza fought their TIF.

The 1980s mall had difficulties in part because, unlike typical strip malls, most of it is set back from the road where passing motorists do not see the storefronts. In 2002, the village created a 35-acre tax increase funding district, including International Plaza, to be demolished in favor of a SuperTarget store. Owners filed lawsuits to challenge the plan, saying the site was largely occupied and was not destroyed as required by state law.

The village won in court, but it took years and by then Target pulled out of the deal. Now, after years of delays driving out tenants and COVID closures driving out customers, developers have proposed demolishing the site to make way for apartment buildings.

Arlington International Racecourse property in Arlington Heights on February 8, 2023. (E. Jason Wambsgans / Chicago Tribune)

In a corner of the strip mall, one of the last remaining stores is having a huge moving sale. Everything has to go at Sports Outlet Express, which is leaving after about 20 years.

They should have done something sooner and talked to the business owners, said Sports Outlet owner Alex Zajac, who took part in protests against the TIF.

Economic studies have shown that TIFs often fail to deliver growth beyond what would otherwise have happened, and can simply divert investment and business away from other areas.

Arlington Heights pre-development agreement states that it will only partner with the Bears if public investment is required to make the plan viable and if the project generates a net tax benefit.

Arlington Heights isn’t alone in using TIF developments. About Cook County, 442 TIFs generated a record $1.6 billion in 2021most of which is in Chicago, diverting 9% of all property taxes, according to the district secretary’s latest report.

TIFs in the North and Northwest suburbs saw a 24% drop in taxables, primarily due to the Illinois Department of Revenue cutting the equalization factor that determines tax payments. Some major suburban TIFs such as the Hoffman Estates Sears site, Glenview Naval Air Station, and in downtown Des Plaines also ended that year.

This was found in a 2018 study by the University of Illinois at Chicago TIFs can be usefulbut have often aided successful areas rather than backward areas.

Study author David Merrimana professor of urban planning at UIC, said questions should be asked about whether a TIF meets the legal definition for a devastated area, and whether it is necessary, or whether market forces are likely to develop the property anyway.

A potentially beneficial TIF that meets those criteria, Merriman said, aims to reduce the CTA red line and modernizing the Purple Line in Chicago.

Merriman testified this year at a hearing on Senator Gillespie’s bill. He called for more transparency and oversight on whether TIFs are achieving their goals, with a review every five years or so, and for other tax authorities to have the option of opting out.

TIFs can work, Merriman said, but they need more oversight and input from schools, parks and libraries that will miss out on new revenue for years to come.

This article has been updated to show that Cook County TIFs generated $1.6 billion in 2021.

rmccoppin@chicagotribune.com