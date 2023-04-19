Sports
No. 25 Eagles Hit Road vs. FIU
FORT MYERS, Fla. The No. 25 FGCU baseball team (27-9) returns to the Sunshine State on Tuesday for an important road game at FIU. The first ball at Miami’s FIU Baseball Stadium is scheduled for 6 p.m. and the game will be streamed by click here.
The Eagles endured a 1-3 week that saw them lose their first ASUN series of the season in Eastern Kentucky. FGCU leads the all-time series against FIU 14-7, including a six-game winning streak and an 8-3 record at FIU Baseball Stadium. The Green & Blue is 2-0 against the Panthers (14-22) in 2023, winning 14-7 at home on February 28 and claiming a 12-5 victory on the road on March 22.
FGCU has one of the most explosive offenses in college baseball, ranking first in the nation in two statistical categories of runs (367) and slugging percentage (.600). The Eagles also rank second nationally (415), second in home runs (85), second in home runs per game (2.36), second in scoring (10.2 points per game), third in hit by pitch (83), and sixth in batting average (.326) all leading the ASUN conference.
Junior infielder Eric Felix (Orlando, Florida/Victory Charter HS/College of Central Florida) comes in fifth in doubles (17) and senior infielder on Tuesday Joe Kinker (North Port, Fla./Venice HS) is second in series (50). Redshirt sophomore Jacob Lojewski (West Palm Beach, Florida/Delray American Heritage HS) scheduled to start on the mound on Tuesday is seventh in hit by pitch (16) and graduate outfielder Brian Ellis (Oviedo, Fla./Hagerty HS) is ninth (15).
Ellis, Felix and senior infielder Alejandro Figueredo (Sucre, Venezuela/West Oaks HS/Seminole State) are ninth in series (48). Felix has hit a team-high 15 home runs, with Lojewski on 14 and both Kinker and Figueredo on 13 apiece. FGCU’s 85 home runs are just eight away from breaking last season’s school record of 94.
Felix leads the Eagles with a .392 batting average, one of six daily Eagles to hit over .300, and Figueredo is close behind with .383.
Ellis goes into Tuesday with a 105 game streak in which he reaches base safely, an unofficial NCAA record. His career with Green & Blue also has him on track to set at least one school record, as his current .493 career-on-base percentage equals Chris Brown’s career-school record (2003-2004). Ellis has been sacked 55 times in his FGCU career, putting him just three hit-by-pitches behind Chris Perry’s school-record 58 (2003-2006).
FGCU head baseball coach Dave Tolett is just two wins off the 700 win plateau. Tollett’s .626 winning percentage (698-417-3) ranks 31st among active Division I coaches — with only nine coaches on that list having more wins. Tollett is also 35th among active Division-I coaches in wins.
FIU was swept in a C-USA series at Louisiana Tech last weekend, but is down 13-11 at home this season (1-11 away from FIU Baseball Stadium). The Panthers were beaten 278-240 in 2023, but scored .285 as a team.
Four daily Panthers hit over .300, led by Alec Sanchez at .355. Sanchez also hit a team-best nine of FIU’s 34 home runs, and Ryne Guida hit a team-best 34 runs. The FIU expects Christian Santana to start on the mound on Wednesday.
After Wednesday’s cross-state road trip, the Eagles will return home for a three-game series against Jacksonville State beginning Friday night at Swanson Stadium.
COACH TOLLET
FGCU coach Dave Tolett currently holds a 698-417-3 overall record (.626) and a 239-133 (.642) record in the ASUN. He is the only head coach in the program’s history and led the program to its inaugural trip to the NCAA Tournament in 2017. He is a five-time ASUN Coach of the Year and has taken the Green and Blue to five ASUN Regular Season Championships and one ASUN Tournament Championship. His team has been ranked nationally on several occasions, including as high as No. 9 in the nation in 2017, and has coached 63 all-conference selections, 33 draft picks, three current major leaguers, 13 current minor leaguers, four ASUN Pitchers of the Year, four All-Americans, three ASUN Players of the Year, two National Freshman All-Americans, one National Freshman Player of the Year, one National Player of the Year, and one seven-time MLB All-Star.
