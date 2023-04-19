‘Comprehensive plan’ for NZ cricket team – Newspaper





RAWALPINDI: The police have prepared a comprehensive security and traffic plan with 5,500 police officers and 370 traffic police officers to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city during T-20 cricket matches between Pakistan and New Zealand. According to sources, a foolproof security plan has been put in place for the New Zealand team that arrived in Islamabad on a special flight from Lahore on Tuesday to play two T20 one-day cricket matches on April 20 and April 24. According to the traffic police, 370 traffic cops and guards have been deployed for the games and special arrangements have been made for traffic flow on alternate roads. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan said traffic will be diverted to alternative routes for a minimum period of time during the arrival and departure of the teams from the stadium. At the time of arrival and departure of the teams, traffic from Islamabad will be diverted to the Expressway from Faizabad. Traffic from Rawalpindi to Islamabad will be diverted from 6th Road to Saidpur Road. Stadium Road will be completely closed on both sides from 9th Avenue Chowk to Double Road during the cricket match. According to the alternative traffic plan, traffic coming from Islamabad 9th Avenue can enter Rawalpindi via Faizabad and IJP Road. Traffic from Faizabad can enter Islamabad through Double Road and 9th Avenue during the cricket match. Parking facilities are provided at three places for the convenience of cricket fans, the CTO said. Parking will be arranged at Civil Aviation Ground, Shehbaz Sharif Park near Shaheen Chowk and Graduate Degree College Satellite Town. Information banners on alternative routes and parking will also be displayed on major roads to help cricket fans. Foolproof security plan On the other hand, the Rawalpindi District Police, headed by City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani, prepared a foolproof security plan, involving the Rawalpindi and Attock Police, for the T20 cricket matches between Pakistan and New Zealand. Punjab Constabulary (PC) contingents with anti-riot gear have also been called up to assist the Rawalpindi police, while water cannons will remain on standby at police lines. Published in Dawn, April 19, 2023

