



Coach Walters is further expanding his roster for the 2023 season. This morning, he added Penn State transfer CB Marquis Wilson to a secondary that needs experienced cornerbacks. Congratulations to our mentee @MarquisArmani commitment to Purdue University. We are committed to our families and will always support them through their trials and triumphs. We pray that he has a healthy and successful season as he pursues the NFL. We love you@BoilerFootball pic.twitter.com/uOYic6jZwQ SupremeAthleteCT (@SupremeAthlete_) April 18, 2023 A former composite 4* athlete in the 2019 from Windsor, CT, Wilson initially signed with Penn State from high school. His career so far has been fraught with frustration. In all, he played in 38 games, playing both as a corner and a brief stint as a wide receiver. He has amassed 55 tackles, 2 sacks and 2 interceptions in those games. Wilson has been behind some formidable angles during his time at Happy Valley, and Purdue counts on his talent over his production. How it fits Purdue needs corners, and he’s ready to play corners. Purdue has 5th year senior Jabari Brown and junior state of Kansas transfer Tee Denson (who was injured last season) in terms of experienced corners. Wilson, at 60, 185 could play any of the 3 corner spots, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he showed up inside as a closing corner in Purdue’s new plan. He’s a fast twitching athlete, so much so that in an effort to get him on the field in 2021, Penn State played him at corner and wide receiver (it didn’t work). While I don’t think the Boilermakers guaranteed Wilson playing time, I’m sure they let him know that playing time is up for grabs in secondary and that he has a good chance of making some money. At best, he is a 4* talent who needs consistent playing time to thrive. At worst, he is an experienced rotational player who has played winning football. Anyway, I don’t see any downside to Purdue. What now This is a 1 year rent of a scholarship that the coaching staff has set aside for a transfer. It doesn’t change much in the future other than claiming an available scholarship. How many scholarships does Purdue have available? No idea. I’ve asked the Oracle in Delphi, and she doesn’t know either, but I assume Purdue will pick up another 2 or 3 transfers and call it quits. They’ve been looking at defensive linemen in the portal, and that seems like the next obvious place to upgrade/add dpeth.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hammerandrails.com/2023/4/18/23688412/purdue-football-boilers-add-penn-state-transfer-cb-marquis-wilson The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related