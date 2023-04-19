Women’s Tennis Caps Perfect MAC Freedom Season with 9-0 win over DeSales





Next game: at New Paltz 4/19/2023 | 6 p.m Apr 19 (Wed) / 6pm bee New Paltz History HOBOKEN, NJ (April 18, 2023) The Stevens Institute of Technology women’s tennis lost just 18 games by beating DeSales University 9-0 in a MAC Freedom game at the Stevens Tennis Courts on Tuesday. First years Stephanie Untermeyer And Anya Sharma joined a grad student Agatha Malinowski winning twice on the day as the Ducks improved to 8-6 on the year and to 7-0 in the MAC Freedom. The Ducks have won 14 straight regular season conference games, a number that increases to 14 when including the postseason. Stevens has already captured the league’s regular season title and associated home field advantage in the conference tournament. Lindsay Shoemaker and Tara Clark won three games on third doubles for DeSales, who fell to 3-7 in the year and to 1-4 in the MAC Freedom. The Ducks have won all six of their all-time series encounters. “Good to close the regular league game today with a victory on our home field,” said the head coach Arik Zeevy said. “It has been a full team effort all season; everyone on our team has contributed equally to our success and has gained valuable competition experience this spring. We look forward to competing with strong non-conference teams in the coming days, who will give us help us improve and prepare for post-season play.” Prior to the game, Stevens and DeSales came together when the Ducks labeled the game the “Mental Health Awareness Game”, an organic initiative of Stevens student-athletes and coordinated by the athletic department’s Mental Health Committee. Throughout the semester, each of the Ducks teams sponsored a home game/match designed to raise awareness for student-athlete mental health. Collaborate with both Morgan’s message And The hidden opponentthese special events feature tabletop literature, posters, and themed bracelets and stickers, all designed to break the stigma surrounding the mental health of the student-athlete. “I want to thank Coach Farris and DeSales for helping me break the mental health stigma for today’s game,” said Zeevy. “Our Mental Health Awareness match is a reminder that your mental health is more important than winning or losing or how well you can hit a forehand or backhand. We can help break the mental health stigma by normalizing the conversation and empowering those who have a hard time remembering that she’s not alone and that if you’re having a hard time, you can ask for help.” On the field, the Ducks captured all three doubles by nearly identical margins. Untermeyer and Malinowski defeated Morgan Landau and Nyah Tomlinson 8–2 on line one, a margin matched by Sharma and sophomores Emma Eguia on line two. Senior Julia Marchisio and sophomores Isabella wife closed out the doubles sweep with an 8-3 win on line three. In singles, all six flights were recorded in straight sets. First year Anusha Singh produced a perfect 6–0, 6–0 win on line six for her third consecutive singles win, while Malinowski and Sharma scored identical 6–2, 6–1 wins on lines two and five respectively. First year Fiona Floris dropped just two games in a 6-1, 6-1 rule four victory over Hope Hoppe, as Untermeyer and junior Polina Odintseva recorded victories in the first and third singles respectively to help the Ducks clinch victory. However, the best moment of the afternoon was not the score of the tennis match, but it was about two opponents coming together to continue the discussion about the importance of student-athlete mental health. “A special shout-out to our student-athlete mental health ambassadors: Dana Perry, Taylor Knox, Sarah Korczukowski, Erin Kreis, and Amanda Murnick, for helping us prepare for our mental health awareness contests this spring!” Zeevy said. Next one: Women’s tennis returns to non-conference play and heads to New Paltz, New York tomorrow afternoon to face the Hawks in a game that has been moved to April, which also resulted in a venue change for the game. Each of the Ducks’ last three games will be non-conference type. Facebook: “Like” Stevens Athletics

