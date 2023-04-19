Sports
Wild met the classic test of playoff hockey in Game 1
DALLAS The Wild prepared for playoff hockey, which is exactly what they got.
Meltdowns. Meetings. Rough things. Clutch saves. Timely goals. More rough stuff.
And that was only the second period.
In their first game against Dallas, a game and a half that started Monday but didn’t finish until the wee hours of Tuesday, the Wild experienced everything the playoffs have to offer and didn’t budge.
Instead, they looked comfortable in the chaos, and their 3-2 double-overtime Game 1 win over the Stars was a reward for the season reps they took to prepare for high-stakes hockey.
“We knew we were built for this,” said Matt Dumba. “It didn’t matter how long it would take [in Game 1]. We were mentally locked up.”
The urgency of the postseason was palpable from the start, but the Wild skated like they did in February and March, that’s how on-brand they were.
They had a quiet start that culminated in an impressive goal from Kirill Kaprizov on a power play in the first period. Even as they squandered that lead on a stunningly quick turnaround, the Stars scored back-to-back goals in a combined nine-second power play time, the Wild had no fight-or-flight response. In fact, they had the opposite answer: they were unfazed.
“There’s no disappointment, and that’s what our group has been doing all year,” said Evason. “We’ve talked about that before with hockey teams, is there a sag if something negative happens? Our team doesn’t have that in us, in them. They just keep going.”
That balance was put to the test.
Dumba crushed Dallas’ Joe Pavelski in the second period with a shoulder-to-shoulder check that was initially called a big penalty but then reversed. Pavelski, who hit his head on the ice, left the game and did not return. The Stars’ Max Domi fought Dumba after the hit, and the two were judged as rough minors, with Domi also receiving a 10-minute misconduct.
“You don’t want anyone to get hurt,” Evason said. “But I’m glad we have a video review because it looks like he hits him on the head. But when you look at it, of course the stick hits him. … They did a good job.”
Before the period ended, Sam Steel tied the score on a breakaway in his first career playoff appearance.
“You just have to keep your balance,” Dumba said. “You can’t get too high or too low. I thought we did a great job just sticking with it.”
Never was that more true than in overtime. Dallas controlled most of the extended action, taking 27 shots.
But goalkeeper Filip Gustavsson was light out in his first playoff game, the puck even sticking to him like Velcro at times. His 51 saves set the franchise record for the playoffs.
“After the second period I tried to go into the dressing room and reset there,” he said. “Then in the third and first overtime, it felt like it started to hit me and kept the rebounds close. That’s when I started to feel more comfortable with the game.”
Gustavsson saw strong stick work from the Wild’s defense, who also denied the Stars power play once in each overtime. Brock Faber had one of the best streaks in just his third NHL game, the rookie ducking in time to tip a Mason Marchment shot out of the game.
“That was my husband, so luckily I got a stick on it,” said Faber. “I should have been tighter of course, but glad I got pretty lucky there at the end and was able to keep that game going.”
Minutes later, the Wild capitalized on a fleeting Dallas cleanup effort, Ryan Hartman crammed the turnover behind goalkeeper Jake Oettinger at 12 minutes, 20 seconds of double overtime to take a bow for the Wild’s longest game (92:20) at 1 hours at night. the nose.
None of these challenges were new to the Wild, not after practicing them throughout the regular season. Maybe they weren’t stuck in one game, but now that they are, there shouldn’t be any further surprises.
“There were a lot of situations in this hockey game that our group had to handle,” said Evason. “So it’s a good first step. That’s the ultimate playoff hockey.”
