Baseball rallies for 10-8 victory over Youngstown State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. The Penn State baseball team scored two in the seventh and two in the eighth to take the lead and hold on for a 10-8 victory over Youngstown State on Tuesday night at Medlar Field in Lubrano Park. A double door Bobby Marsh brought in the go-ahead runs. The Nittany Lions improved to 20-13 on the season and 10-3 in home games.

The Nittany Lions held their fifth Tuesday Dollar Dog Night of the season as 1,034 fans braved temperatures in the 40s to consume 2,420 hot dogs.

Ben DeMell made his fourth start of the season for the Nittany Lions. DeMell went 2.2 innings and gave up six runs (two earned) on eight hits. He struckout three batters and walked one. DeMell wasn’t helped by multiple errors in the opening frames. Connor Troonberry helped to settle the game by pitching 1.2 innings, allowing one (unearned) run on one hit. Carson Kohls hit two outs and walked without allowing a run. Ryan Partridge went 2.1 frames, allowing one run on one hit and two strikeouts. Anthony Steele completed the game, going 1.2 scoreless innings and striking out three.

Kenny Misik got the start for Youngstown State (7-29). He pitched 2.2 innings, giving up six runs on five hits and walking five, while striking out two. Patrick Gumpto threw 1.1 scoreless innings followed by Zach Stayduhar’s shutout frame. Nick Perez threw two innings and gave up two runs (one earned) on five hits. Will Shaffer gave up two runs on a single and walk while recording two outs. Casey Marshalwitz finished eighth.

Penn State recorded 12 hits. Bobby Marsh led the offense with two hits, including a double, and three RBI. Johnny Piacentino returned to the lineup with two hits, a run and two RBI. Gun Norris scored two hits, including a double, and two RBI. Josh Spiegel hit two hits and two runs while Jay Harry scored three times.

Kyle Hannon registered a single, two runs and a stolen base. The theft was his 24th of the season, finishing tied for second in a season at Penn State with Sean Deegan (2010), Zack Smithlin (2003) and Rod Perry (2001). Hannon also extended his hit streak to 17 games.

Youngstown State scored 11 hits. Trey Law collected three hits, including a double, an RBI and two runs at the top of the lineup. Padraig O’Shaughnessy contributed two hits, including a double, an RBI and two runs. Clay Wiesen had two hits and scored two runs.

The Penguins got on the board in the top of the first inning. Law led off the game with a single to left, followed by Braeden O’Shaughnessy’s single to center, bringing Law to third base. Padraig O’Shaughnessy lifted a fly ball to center for a sacrifice fly that brought home Law.

Penn State answered with three runs in the bottom half. Hannon led off the frame with a walk and stole second base. Harry lined out single to right, moving Hannon to third and Harry to second on the throw to the infield. Marsh ripped a single to center left to bring Hannon to the plate. Marsh advanced to second on a wild pitch and Spiegel walked to load the bases. Two batters later, Piacentino launched a flyout to left to score Harry on a sac-fly. Norris singled to right to bring home Marsh and give Penn State the lead, 3–1.

Youngstown State scored five in the second, helped by errors. Wiesen led off the inning with a single to the middle and advanced to third on a double by Eli Brown. Law doubled to run the caution lane right center in Wiesen. A throwing error during the game allowed Brown to score and Law finished in third place. Braeden O’Shaughnessy flied out to right for a sacrifice fly to plate Law. After Padraig O’Shaughnessy was hit by a pitch, a fly by Steven D’Eusanio fell into the right corner of the field to score O’Shaughnessy. Matt Thompson singled to center to bring home D’Eusanio and extend the Penguins’ lead to 6–3.

The Nittany Lions tied the game in the third. Spiegel led off the inning with an infield single. Bramley walked before Piacentino singled to left to load the bases. Norris retired on a 3-1 pitch on a walk, enabling Spiegel to score. Tayven Kelly bounced into a double play, but enabled Bramley to score and advance Piacentino to third base. A wild pitch made Piacentino 6-6.

Youngstown State re-took the lead in the fifth. Wiesen reached on an error before Ian Francis singled to left. An error on a ground ball by Brown allowed Wiesen to score and YSU took the lead again, 7-6.

The Penguins added a run in the sixth. Padraig O’Shaughnessy led off the inning with a double to right-center and advanced to third on a wild pitch. A second wild pitch enabled O’Shaughnessy to go over the plate and extend the YSU lead to 8-6.

Penn State tied the game again in the seventh. Harry reached on an error to start the inning. Spiegel singled to right to put runners at the corners. Bramley lifted a fly ball to center right, which bounced off the wall for a ground-rule double and Harry scored. Piacentino followed with an infield single to left side to drive into Spiegel and tie the game at 8-8.

The Nittany Lions completed the comeback in the eighth. With two outs, Hannon singled to center and Harry walked to put runners on first and second base. Marsh then dropped a flyout at left center as Hannon and Harry raced home to put Penn State ahead, 10-8.

Penn State welcomes Ohio State to a Big Ten series, which begins Friday, April 21.

