Deion Sanders leads Colorado football makeover with transfer portal

Deion Sanders has a math problem to solve sometime in the next few weeks.

Under NCAA rule, the University of Colorado head football coach is limited to 85 scholarship players per year. But he wanted to bring in dozens of new players as part of his plan to boost his squad after being hired at the school in early December.

He has already signed 42 newcomers and has hinted he wants to bring in even more.

So what does he do this spring with the 51 active players that were there before he came along?

How much does he want to get out of the buffalo herd?

“We’re not weeding anyone out; they’re weeding themselves out,” Sanders said Monday.

When he first met those players in December, he told them, “We’re going to try and get you to stop.”

Those are the same players who went 1-11 last season.

And now comes their reckoning as the Buffs close out the exhibition season Saturday with a sold-out intrasquad game at Folsom Field. Sanders said on Monday that the game won’t just be another chance for players to prove themselves on a big stage. More recruits will be visiting this weekend to replace them now or next year.

RANKS:10 biggest transfers during the college football offseason

“This weekend is going to be phenomenal,” said Sanders. “It will be a lot of 24 players as well as guys who would sign now and hope to sign and hope to get a commitment when they come on a trip and see how beautiful this city and university is. Were Merry.”

What is going on here?

This is part of arguably the most important overhaul of the off-season college football roster in terms of the severity and scope of the change. After blowing out in nearly every game last year, Colorado has the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation for 2023, according to 247Sports.

Now more could come and go. Players are eligible to access the spring transfer portal in football, which is open Saturday until April 30.

Sanders and his staff evaluated players this spring as part of an effort to decide how much to further improve the roster.

The depth of his makeover could be unprecedented, as players were generally not allowed to transfer to another school before 2021 without first serving a year of competition. Colorado has also eased academic restrictions that previously hindered their ability to move there.

“Aren’t we mad that someone jumped in the portal and left, okay?” Sanders told reporters. “And were thrilled (with) the young men we have in because they make a difference.”

Some are already leaving

Nikko Reed started every game last year as a sophomore cornerback, but saw no future for himself in Colorado and recently announced that he has entered the transfer portal. Competition for his position would be fierce, with the addition of Travis Hunter and Cormani McClain, the No. 1 cornerback recruits in the country in 2022 and 2023, according to 247Sports.

“I’m still confident in what Coach Prime and the new coaching staff will do for the Colorado Buffaloes, but I’m sorry to say I won’t be apart of it,” Reed wrote in a post on Twitter on Saturday.

After the transfer portal reopened on Saturday, several other players from last year’s team announced their intention to leave, including defensive tackle Tyas Martin and running back Jayle Stacks. The latter also faced increased competition for his position with graduate transfer Kevosiey Smoke slated to join the program this summer from Kentucky.

“I think turning the program around for sure will help,” Smoke said in an interview with USA TODAY Sports. “It will also help recruiting as long as we win. Colorado will remain on the map. I feel like it’s not really a challenge. It’s an opportunity.”

Former Minnesota defensive end and Old Dominion DeeveHarris feels the same way. On Saturday, he announced that he would be moving to Colorado. We’re coming, said the photo he posted on Twitter of himself and Sanders.

Of the players who said they intended to leave, Sanders noted that they made their decisions before a sold-out nationally televised spring game.

“We won’t let them stop,” he said. “They’ve stopped. I’m not saying they’re stopping. They’re jumping into the transfer portal. You call that what you want for a match on national television, in front of a sold-out crowd. You call that what you want.”

What is the impact of this revision so far?

On the field, Sanders required his players to practice with blank jerseys this spring until they earned their preferred jersey numbers. After several practices, the first three players to earn their jersey numbers were all new transfer players, receiver Jimmy Horn (South Florida), defensive lineman Shane Cokes (Dartmouth), and Hunter (Jackson State).

“Those three guys, they’re ballers,” Sanders said earlier this month. Hunter was the nation’s No. 1 high school recruit in 2022. On Monday, Sanders, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, said Hunter “is better than I was at this age and at this stage.”

Sanders son Shedeur is also the team’s top quarterback after moving from Jackson State, where Sanders previously coached.

Off the field, the roster overhaul has fueled hope and boosted demand for merchandise and tickets. The spring football game sells out to about 45,000, breaking Colorado’s previous spring game record of 17,800 set in 2008. ESPN will broadcast it on national television as the main network’s only college spring football. Sanders also announced on Monday that the school was out of subscriptions for the first time in 27 years.

“He’s trying to toughen people up,” said Hunter, who worked as a receiver on the attack this spring. “He wants everyone to be tough and let everyone know that we are going to win games.”

How much of his roster will be new?

It will be at least half by fall, but could be as high as nearly 70%, or 60 out of 85 players, depending on what they find on the portal market.

When asked on Monday what specific positions he is targeting in the transfer portal, Sanders said it all. Any group.

Why is DeionSanders doing this?

He wants to win now, not an old-fashioned three-year reconstruction process. This is possible in the transfer portal era, where players are free to come and go. In this case, he does want some players to leave, as he said at his first team meeting in December.

“I want you all to get ready to go ahead and jump into that (transfer) portal,” he said at the time.

Sanders hasn’t named names, but he’s dropped hints that the players he’s inherited aren’t up to his standards.

On Monday, he was asked what surprised him about his team, good or bad. He seemed to refer to the state of the team he inherited, but didn’t say that outright.

“I can’t tell,” he said. “A lot surprised me, but I can’t talk about that. I’m a head coach.”