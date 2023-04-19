As the first night of the NHL playoffs showed, there’s plenty of interesting hockey to watch even without the Penguins

Contrary to popular belief in Pittsburgh, the NHL playoffs take place even though the Pittsburgh Penguins failed to qualify for the first time since 2006.

There are some very intriguing storylines, many of which started to take shape on the first night of the game.

Here’s a six-pack of things to watch in this year’s NHL playoffs, even while the Penguins are out golfing.

• All eyes are on the Boston Bruins this postseason after they dominated the regular season. Boston set the NHL record for most regular season wins (65) and points (135).

Now they try to avoid the dreaded Presidents’ Trophy curse. No team has won the Stanley Cup after winning the regular season points title since the Chicago Blackhawks in 2013.

I think they’re going to do it. The Bruins finished as plus-350 favorites (via Bet Rivers. com) to win the Stanley Cup, and I thought that was worth it.

The Bruins defeated the Florida Panthers 3-1 in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference playoff series. It could have been more had it not been for a disallowed goal in the first period and some great saves from Florida goalkeeper Alex Lyon.

But win or lose, keeping track of how their regular season dominance translates into postseason success or failure will, in my opinion, be the most interesting angle for this year’s NHL postseason.

• If you also believe that the Bruins will at least be from the Eastern Conference, betting on David Pastrňák as the postseason goal scorer is a smart move. That pays out at plus-700. If the Bruins get this far, it’s because No. 88 keeps finding the net, as he did all year.

His 61 goals were 10 more than anyone else in the Eastern Conference (Tampa Bay’s Brayden Point had 51). Others on Boston can collect a lot of points during the playoffs, but Pastrňák is expected to do the heavy lifting in terms of scoring goals. No one else at that club has scored more than 30 goals. Patrice Bergeron was second on the team with 27. And Pastrňák did score the opening goal against Florida in Game 1.

You can still bet on Pastrňák to win the Conn Smythe as the postseason MVP at plus-800 via Bet Rivers. That could prove to be a worthwhile investment.

Likewise, if you’re someone who believes in the Edmonton Oilers, Connor McDavid at plus-1400 to win that trophy makes a lot of sense. If you think the Oilers will finally get out West this year and play for the Stanley Cup, McDavid will be the biggest reason why. He also came back to plus-400 to have the most points in the postseason.

More sports

Tim Benz: Sidney Crosby, FSG have the right answer for his future, but were they asked the right question?

Tim Benz: It’s hard to argue with Mike Sullivan’s defense of the Penguins power play

First call: Steelers may lust after Jalen Carter with NFL Draft trade rumors; ex-Pitt Panther shines in NBA playoffs

• I am one of those people who plucked the Oilers from the Western Conference. So I don’t really have a good feeling about it after Game 1. They lost the opener at home to the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 in overtime, giving them a 2-0 lead in the third period.

McDavid has never played better than this year. Edmonton led the NHL in scoring (3.96 goals per game). The power play (32.4%) was overwhelming in the regular season.

But the Kings can also score. They had the fourth best power play in hockey (25.3%) and placed 10th in goal scoring (3.34). And they showed that ability to come back in Game 1, with Anze Kopitar factoring in points on all four goals. Meanwhile, McDavid was a minus-2 and kept out the scoresheet.

• The West may not have an overwhelming favorite, even with the defending Cup champion Colorado Avalanche in a sweet spot with the Central Division title and a No. 2 ranking. That’s why McDavid and company really could (or should) see this as their best shot at claiming at least a conference crown in the McDavid era. Their 109 points are the most the franchise has posted since 1985-86 (119), winning nine in a row to close out the regular season.

But the conference is deep. I won’t be surprised if one of the top six seeds wins.

The most interesting first round battle is in the Central between the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild. With plus-700 after finishing the regular season on a six-game winning streak, I thought the Stars were a smart potential choice to win the West. But they may not even survive the first round.

Minnesota’s 3-2 double win on the road in Game 1 is a harbinger of things to come in that series. That smelled like a seven-game nail biter and multiple overtime once the brace locked into shape.

• How the Wild handles the goaltending situation will be fascinating. Ex-Penguin Marc-Andre Fleury played in 46 games this season and won 24. Former Pens prospect Filip Gustavsson played in 39 games and won 22. But many of Gustavsson’s stats were better. In fact, his 2.10 goals against average and his .931 save percentage were the highest in the Western Conference and second only to Boston’s Linus Ulmark overall.

So for now, Fleury – with three Stanley Cup rings on his fingers – is playing the role of backup for a man making his first run through an NHL playoff series. It’s not that different from his situation in Pittsburgh in 2016 when he played behind Matt Murray.

And Gustavsson got off to a great start, stopping 51 of Dallas’ 53 shots in Game 1 en route to victory.

• The equivalent series in the Eastern Conference is the Tampa Bay Lightning versus the Toronto Maple Leafs. This one also has “seven-game slugfest” written all over it.

Toronto had a better regular season, putting up 111 points. They have home field advantage. The Lightning had 98 points and had some problems in the regular season at times.

But this series is as much about the Leafs trying to shake off a history of postseason shortcomings against Tampa’s recent success in the Eastern Conference as anything else.

The Lightning has won the conference three times in a row. The Leafs have not won a playoff series since 2004. Tampa Bay won this pair last year in the first round. The Bolts rallied from a 3-2 deficit to win the best-of-seven series 4-3. Tampa scored a goal in overtime to win Game 6 and eliminated Toronto with a 2-1 victory in Game 7.

That series begins Tuesday-evening with the showdown between New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers in the Metropolitan Division. The Las Vegas-Winnipeg series and Colorado-Seattle matchup will also begin in the west.

In this week’s hockey podcast, Tim Benz and Brian Metzer discuss this year’s NHL playoff bracket — the first without the Penguins since 2006.

Listen: Tim Benz and Brian Metzer talk NHL Playoffs