Rose Weeden will represent Dorset at the English School Final





Weed’s table tennis status has skyrocketed after just one year of training and only a few months of competition. The Table Tennis England rankings currently show Weeden are nationally ranked 14th at under-12 level and are already 54th at under-15 level. Under-11 player Weeden started playing table tennis for fun at an after-school club at Chickerell Primary School and started training with the Weymouth & District Table Tennis League last year. READ MORE: Table tennis player Daniel Scotchmer from Dorset aims for success in Wolverhampton In November, Weeden made her competitive Weymouth debut in the National Cadet League, and much success followed over four rounds of the Table Tennis England competition at Southampton. Weeden’s team, Weymouth B, finished strongly and won their division’s second medals, while an excellent team from Waterside (Southampton) took first place. Significantly, Weymouth B competed as an all-girls team, with teammates Amelia Richards, Ella Baldwin, Eve Baldwin and Ellie Dean all playing a part in the team’s success. Weymouth & District Table Tennis League development officer and coach, Andy Millar, praised Weeden’s dedication in training and also looks forward to a bright future for the girls from the region following their recent successes. He said: Rose’s success is due to the hard work she has put in over the past few months. Rose never misses an opportunity to practice and constantly challenges herself and looks for ways to improve her consistency and variety in shots. Table Tennis England and Chickerell Primary School have been fantastic in helping us support our efforts to get more girls into table tennis. We are very happy to have been able to field a girls team this year and together they inspire others to follow the same path. It’s great to see players as young as seven and eight enjoying recent practice sessions. Weymouth & District Table Tennis League practices will now return to a summer schedule at The Thomas Hardye School on Tuesdays for juniors and The Wey Valley Tennis Center on Saturday mornings for both juniors and adults. New players are always welcome. Beginners are given help to get started and bats can be supplied. For more information, please email a.millar212@gmail.com

