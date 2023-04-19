Mickey Arthur arrives in Islamabad to join the Pakistan cricket team ahead of the New Zealand ODIs





Mickey Arthur, who had already been announced as a consultant director for the Pakistan national cricket team for their ODI and T20 series against New Zealand, has finally arrived in the country’s capital, Islamabad. As mentioned above, the New Zealand national cricket team is on a limited tour to Pakistan. More specifically, a 5-match ODI series and a 5-match T20I series. IPL 2023 | Dream11 forecast | Fantasy Cricket Tips | Cricket Match Prediction Today | Cricket news | Live cricket score Arthur, who is currently signed as head coach of Derbyshire County Cricket Club (DCCC) in the English County tournament, will join the team at Rawalpindi, where the remaining two T20s will be played. Also Read: PAK vs NZ: Former Pakistani players have problem with Babar Azam, says Rashid Latif Mickey Arthur, who was previously the head coach of Pakistan from 2016 to 2019, was announced as the advisory director of the team by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Najam Sethi. IPL 2023 | Indian national cricket team | Chennai Super Kings (CSK) | Capitals of Delhi (DC) | Gujarat Titans (GT) | Kolkata Knights Riders (KKR) | Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) | Mumbai Indians (MI) | Punjab Kings (PBKS) | Rajasthan Royals (RR) | Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) | SunRiser Hyderabad (SRH) “Two of the foreign coaches have already arrived in Lahore, while Mickey Arthur is coming on April 18. He will also take the lead in one or two matches of the series against the Kiwis,” Sethi said in a previous media interaction. Also read: PAK vs NZ: stop publishing for your own agenda Simon Doull lashes out at news outlets publishing fake news about his experience in Pakistan Mickey Arthur will be in Pakistan for 3 days before departing to fulfill his duties at Derbyshire on April 20. Nakam Sethi discusses the purpose behind Mickey Arthur’s visit to Pakistan Mickey Arthur has been hired as a remote consultant for the Pakistan national cricket team. His three-day meeting with the team will be followed by fulfilling his job remotely. PCB Chairman Najam Sethi has now explained the main reason behind Arthur’s visit. The main purpose of his visit is to prepare, train and brief his team. He will also discuss his plans with Babar Azam and other players, he said. Mickey Arthur along with Morne Morkel have been hired as consultants to the Pakistan national team for their ongoing series against New Zealand. Also Read: Asia Cup 2023: PCB Chairman Najam Sethi says Pakistan will take strong stance on Asia Cup and World Cup Despite losing the 3rd T20I by four runs, the Men in Green lead the series 2-1. They will try to clinch the series by winning the next game on Thursday, April 20. Virat Kohli | Rohit Sharma | Rishabh pants | KL Rahul | Suryakumar Yadav | Sanju Samson | Shreyas Iyer | Yuzvendra Chahal | Jasprit Bumrah Related

