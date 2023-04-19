Field hockey to wrap up the spring scrimmage schedule Saturday in Penn





PISCATAWAY, NJ – Rutgers hockey has added an additional game to its 2023 spring roster. The Scarlet Knights will wrap up their spring scrimmage slate this Saturday and travel to the University of Pennsylvania on Saturday, April 22 for a 12:30 p.m. game. Rutgers had previously planned a three-weekend spring schedule that included a game day in Monmouth against both the Hawks and Lafayette, and hosting Albany and UConn. Last weekend’s game against UConn was halted due to weather, leading to the Scarlet Knights adding an extra weekend of spring league play. Gallery: (4-15-2023) Field Hockey Spring Scrimmage Rutgers is looking to build on a 2022 campaign that includes eight wins, three Big Ten wins and five ranked wins. Last season’s signature win came with a victory over then-No. 3 Northwestern, the defending champion. The team returns prize winners Iris Langejans (First Team All-Big Ten, First Team All-Region, Third Team All-American), Puk Winter (Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Year, Second Team All-Region) and William Causaran (Second Team All-Region).

