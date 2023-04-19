Men’s Catamount Golf finishes 11th in West Virginia





Bridgeport, W.Va. Playing through wintry conditions over the past two days, the Western Carolina men’s golf team tied for 11th place at the Mountaineer Invitational as play concluded on the par-72, 7,308-yard Pete Dye Golf Course in the squad’s penultimate event of the 2022-23 regular season and final tune-up for the 2023 Southern Conference Men’s Golf Championship. Tied for ninth place Tuesday morning after the end of the second round, WCU advanced to the final round where the team moved two positions over the final 18 holes to 11th with the University of Maryland on 933. The Catamount that scored five was boosted by graduate transfers Adam Hooker who slipped 15 positions over the last 18 holes despite posting a team-best score in the final round of 5-over par 77. Hooker opened on the back nine and made the turn home at 2-over after seven pars and a few bogeys. He made the last two of his seven tournament birdies between his last four holes. Fifth year senior Louis Theys lost 17 places on Tuesday to tie for 43rd with a total of 234 over three rounds. Theys matched his opening round with three birdies over the last 18 holes, but could only manage an 82. Rounding out WCU’s score five were redshirt junior Pablo Hernandez Down 10 positions to a two-way tie for 52nd overall on 236 with senior Magnus Pedersen and redshirt freshman Josh Lendach a stroke trailing 237 in a three-way tie for 54th place. Hernandez and Pedersen both finished with seven birdies over the 54-hole tournament. WCU finished with 134 combined pars and 31 total birdies as a team in the final stats. Playing untethered as an individual Canadian-born sophomore Den Blau finished tied for 71st overall with a score of 244 in three rounds (85-74-85). No. 20 Oklahoma State clinched the 20-stroke victory over second-place Drexel, 875-to-895, as the Cowboys placed three in the individual Top 10, including tournament medalist Jonsa Baumgartner at even-par 216. Event host West Virginia placed third just one stroke from second with Coastal Carolina (897) and James Madison (898) rounding out the top five. Western Carolina is now turning its full attention to the 2023 Southern Conference Men’s Golf Championship as the tournament returns to the Reynolds Lake Oconee in Greensboro, Georgia for three days of stroke play action April 23-25. Stay up to date with all things Catamount Men’s Golf and WCU Athletics through the social media channels on Facebook (fb.com/catamountsports), Instagram (@wcu_catamounts), and Twitter (@catamounts, @CatamountMGolf). T11 West Carolina 307 307 319 = 933 (+69) 33 Adam Hooker (1) 75 76 77 = 228 (+12)

T43 Louis Theys (5) 75 77 82 = 234 (+18)

T52 Pablo Hernandez (2) 78 78 80 = 236 (+21)

T54 Magnus Pedersen (3) 79 76 82 = 237 (+21)

T54 Josh Lendach (4) 79 78 80 = 237 (+21)

T71 Den Blau (ind.) 85 74 85 = 244 (+28)

