Australia name selection for World Test Championship and Ashes finals





David Warner has been named in Australia’s 17-player tour squad for the ICC World Test Championship final against India at The Oval and the first two Ashes Tests.

Warner remains in line to be selected for the World Test Championship final, which begins on June 7, after recovering from an elbow injury suffered during India’s February Test series. Pat Cummins returns as captain of the side after leaving the tour of India early and sitting out the third and fourth tests to be with his ailing mother in Australia. The 17 players selected for the tour squad will be available for selection in the WTC final against India and the first two Ashes Tests at Edgbaston and Lords. Selectors will evaluate the team composition after the second Ashes Test with the option to make changes for the remaining matches against England at Headingly, Old Trafford and The Oval. A 15-player squad for the final of the ICC World Test Championship will be announced on May 28. Warner will have a chance to turn around a recent record with a century in 32 Test innings dating back to the start of 2021, while the opener averaged 9.5 on the last Ashes tour in 2019. Usman Khawaja is part of the squad and is expected to take one of the opening positions, while Marcus Harris and Matt Renshaw are other options to partner with the veteran at the top of the league table. Harris has been recalled to the side along with all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and wicket-keeper Josh Inglis, while Ashton Agar, Peter Handscomb, Mitchell Swepson and Matt Kuhnemann were not retained from the side touring India. Lance Morris is ruled out due to injury. The World Test Championship final is the culmination of more than two years of consistent performance at Test level by the team and the individuals involved, leading to an always-anticipated Ashes series.

Ricky Ponting believes David Warner missed the best time to retire | The ICC review The UK is a very different assignment to our most recent tour of India and some of the changes are based on the conditions we expect, Australian selection chairman George Bailey said. Marcus, Josh and Mitch return to the team, bringing valuable depth and flexibility within their respective skill sets. We see value in revisiting the squad after the second Ashes Test, given the short time between the WTC Final and the first Ashes Test, along with the length of the tour. Australia will play India in the final of the World Test Championship at the Oval from June 7-11, before moving on to the first Ashes Test against England in Edgbaston from June 16-20. Pat Cummins (Captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (Vice captain), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

