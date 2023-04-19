Lincoln Riley, Dan Lanning are among the top 15 coaches under 40 going into the 2023 college football season

If college football completes spring training and moves full steam ahead into the 2023 season, it is clear that the sport is in the middle of an upheaval. In addition to Oklahoma and Texas moving to the SEC — just not before they see a 14-team Big 12 in 2023 — USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten and a host of other changes coming into play both on and off the field , there is a clear youth movement in the coaching profession.

The 15 head coaches and assistants listed below will shape the future of the game. In fact, many of them have already started. Watching their development is fascinating. Recall that Bear Bryant was a head coach when he was 32, one year younger than Lincoln Riley when he first graduated from Oklahoma.

And while the median age of new head coaching hires had actually jumped from 43.0 in 2022 to 46.7 this year, the young are inheriting the earth. Seven of the 24 new FBS employees are under the age of 40.

It’s possible that the game has never been young across the board. Riley advanced to three College Football Playoffs before he was 38. At that age, Joe Paterno was in his 15th season as an assistant at Penn State. Bobby Bowden was still three years away from becoming West Virginia’s coach.

Oregon’s Dan Lanning already has a championship ring. Arizona State’s Kenny Dillingham, the nation’s youngest FBS head coach, appears to be the force to finally bring the Sun Devils out of mediocrity. It will be fun to look at, even more fun to write on.

15 coaches under 40 you should know

Zach Arnett (36), Mississippi State Coach: The loss of Mike Leach will always stick with Oxford, but Arnett is a credible replacement in a time of tragic transition. Arnett coordinated a defense that had to adapt to the pace of the airstrike (remember: there are a lot of threes in Leach’s offense), and he thrived. A disciple of the great Rocky Long, Arnett uses the 3-3-5 “Stack” defense in an SEC that demands physicality. In his first season with Mississippi State in 2020, Arnett took 11 first starters and improved defense that was 11th in the SEC a year ahead of fifth. Arnett is a rising star who was destined to become a head coach. The timeline may have sped up, but the Mississippi State government was smart to take Arnett to the next level in a time of crisis.

Alex Golesh (38), South Florida coach: Tennessee’s breakout season was also Golesh’s breakout season. He developed quarterback Hendon Hooker into a Heisman Trophy finalist. What followed was a massive transformation of Tennessee’s program, brand, and future. Every step he has taken has been the right one in Golesh’s career. He hooked up to Iowa State in 2016 and developed the tight final position there. As Josh Heupel’s offensive coordinator at UCF in 2020, Golesh led the nation’s No. 1 total offense. It was obvious that Heupel brought him to Tennessee. It’s no surprise that the Vols lead the nation in yards per game and scoring in 2022. Golesh becomes one of the few FBS coaches never to have played college football.

Sherrone Moore (37), Michigan offensive coordinator: The argument can be made that Moore’s had the most success in mobilizing Jim Harbaugh’s offensive vision in Michigan. Sure, the players may be better now, but consider that the Wolverines have won back-to-back Big Ten titles by going to consecutive College Football Playoffs. Moore, a former Oklahoma guard, was one of the leading forces behind consecutive Joe Moore Awards, signifying the best offensive line in the country. Running back Blake Corum might have been a Heisman finalist had he not been injured at the end of the season. Quarterback JJ McCarthy became a difference maker in 2022. Moore arrived as a tight ends coach in 2018 and has quickly moved up the ladder.

Doug Belk (35), Houston defense coordinator: In 2014, Belk took a pay cut to go from a Valdosta State assistant to a graduate assistant in Alabama. It was arguably the best move of his career. In his three seasons under Nick Saban, the Crimson Tide won three SEC titles and the 2015 national championship. His chops developed to the point that Dana Holgorsen took him to Houston from West Virginia in 2019. Reportedly, Alabama and Georgia offered position jobs to Belk after he became defensive coordinator in 2021. That year, the Cougars led the AAC in total defense.

Brian Hartline, 36, Ohio State Offense Coordinator: The former Buckeyes wide receiver has arguably the highest cap of any coordinator in the country. Hartline had the title coordinator added to his position as coach in January. Now he gets to call plays after already producing some of the best wideouts in the country. Ohio State has become a Wide Receiver U in recent years, with Hartline helping to produce Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Marvin Harrison Jr. Hartline was reportedly interviewed for the Cincinnati job late last year. He is currently recovering from an ATV accident on his property.

Dan Lanning (37), Oregon coach: Georgia’s former boy wonder defensive coordinator fit right in with Oregon, winning 10 games in his first season. The Ducks bounced back from an absolutely terrible debut against Lanning’s old team, Georgia, to win eight in a row. Quarterback Bo Nix went from questionable starter to star player. The Ducks could debut in the top 10 and challenge for a CFP spot with Nix returning. If Oregon can hold him, the future looks bright with Lanning killing him on the recruit trail. With the reshuffle looming, the progress of the football program needs to be monitored from year to year.

Garrett Riley (33), Clemson offensive coordinator: Lincoln’s brother was brilliant in 2022. TCU went from 65th in scoring in 2021 to tied for ninth last season. Riley was the pinnacle of a program that was supposed to outshine everyone until Georgia came along. Riley coached Max Duggan from backup to Heisman finalist. Clemson finally came in the off-season with an offer Riley couldn’t refuse. He could be the difference in the Tigers regaining their playoff swagger.

Kane Wommack (35), South Alabama coach: In Year 2 with the Jaguars, Wommack won a school record 10 games. He burst onto the national scene as a defensive coach with Indiana from 2018-2020. In 2018, he was the nation’s youngest Power Five coordinator. In 2020, Wommack helped develop a defense that led the country in red zone interceptions and efficiency. Wommack is “home” in a place where he was defensive coordinator in 2016/17.

Lincoln Riley (39), USC coach: The best young coach in the country delivered one of the best year-over-year turnarounds in history. The Trojans went from a soft squad that won four games to an 11-game winner challenging with a Heisman quarterback for a CFP spot. While Riley’s defense still leaves something to be desired, the future couldn’t be brighter. Caleb Williams is back, entering the Big Ten looms, true believers are filling the stands and Riley is killing it at recruiting. A Pac-12 (or Big Ten) title and playoff berth can’t be far behind. For a man on the verge of stepping out of this category, Riley could leave an unbeatable under-40 legacy.

Kenny Dillingham (33), Arizona State Coach: ASU had grown old and was underperforming. Oh, and don’t forget the ongoing NCAA investigation left behind by Herm Edwards. Enter Dillingham, a native son who wants to retire as Sun Devils coach. He has completely revamped the roster (46 new faces) and made ASU fun. Now the hard part: making ASU dangerous. Dillingham would have been on this list if he hadn’t gotten the job from the Sun Devils. Before age 33, he was offensive coordinator on four FBS programs, three of them in the Power Five.

Marcus Freeman (37), Notre Dame coach: Not a bad first season (9-4) for a man with no head coaching experience. Freeman became the third Fighting Irish coach since 2002 to win at least nine games in his debut season. 5 Clemson. The 329 yards allowed per game were the second fewest for the Irish since 2012. Notre Dame could use an offensive upgrade, but on first impression, the former Cincinnati and ND defensive coordinator proved he belongs with the big time.

Ryan Walters (37), Purdue coach: Walters could have written his ticket to anywhere after last season, but chose Purdue. In two years, the former Colorado safety moved Illinois from 97th in scoring defense to first nationally. If he can do it in Illinois, he can do it in Purdue. Walters will execute a basic 3-4 plan, one that completely stunned Nebraska’s Scott Frost in the opener. (Illinois won 30-22.) Walters is the first defensive coach to take over Purdue since Joe Tiller in 1987. He is the fourth youngest coach in Power Five and the eighth youngest in FBS.

Glenn Schumann (33), Georgia Co-Defensive Coordinator: One of the few constants in Georgia’s burgeoning dynasty is Schumann, who came to Georgia in 2016 with Alabama coach Kirby Smart. As of 2019, he is co-defensive boss. In the past three seasons, Georgia has finished second, second and third nationally in total defense. On a staff that grows head coaches (Mel Tucker, Sam Pittman, Dan Lanning), Schumann could be the next to land such a gig. Smart kept Schumann from leaving this off-season, bumping him from $805,000 a year to $1.9 million after interest from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Josh Gattis (39), Maryland offensive coordinator: There was a career downturn last season when Gattis was fired from Miami. The Hurricanes had a lot more trouble than the offense though, so watch for Gattis to bounce back in Maryland. It is his third Big Ten job since 2014. In between, he joined Alabama’s Mike Locksley in 2018 to lead a unit that finished third in scoring and first in the SEC in total offense. At Michigan, Gattis’ 2021 offense was the most prolific since 2010. Gattis left Bama after working with Tua Tagovailoa and a roomful of talented receivers. Harbaugh gave Gattis his first chance to launch a strike. Watch for Maryland to continue its upward progress offensively as Gattis reunites with Locksley.

Alex Atkins, 38, Florida State Offense Coordinator: Jordan Travis’ Heisman candidacy has a lead author. Atkins is in his fourth year with the Seminoles, second as offensive coordinator. In 2022, Travis had a career year leading the Noles back to relevance. Like Travis, Atkins found his way. In the last 34 games, Atkins has faced 18 different offensive line combinations. In 2022, FSU placed third nationally in explosive play rate. The Noles led the ACC in third offense, yards per pass and yards per play. Grab your 2023 popcorn and watch the Atkins quarterback whisper to Travis.