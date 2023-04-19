Sophomore standout dominates Liberty League tennis

Sophomore tennis star Taylor Crain was a college freshman phenomenon last season, racking up a record 146 singles, 127 doubles and taking home Liberty League Rookie of the Year. This season, she’s taken that dominance to another level, making sure everyone in the Liberty League knows and fears her name is on the game card.

Crain is currently touting a record 112 from singles position, including an opener in which she won 60 from the Rochester Institute of Technology. Crain’s doubles record has also been a point of pride for her this season. Along with senior captain Caroline Herz, Crain has managed a record 113 in doubles.

Crain began playing tennis in second grade and comes from a line of former tennis players, including her father and grandfather. Crain said they both encouraged her to get into sports, and tennis was the one that stuck.

My dad tried to introduce me to a lot of different sports, so I tried tennis and eventually I liked it and was pretty good at it, Crain said. I kept playing from there and got competitive around high school.

With a decorated high school career that included a three-time New York State Section II doubles champion, Crain remains humble and went as far as if to say that she lost a lot during her high school years. However, 16 head coach Chris Hayes said that while recruiting her, he could tell right away that Crain was a special player.

The first time I saw Taylor play was at the New York State tournament and she was in doubles, and that really appealed to me at first, Hayes said. She was a good doubles partner, which is very important at the university level. As a coach you know who is a player and who is not and you could tell right away that Taylor was a baller.

Originally, Crain planned to compete for another program, but later changed course to play for the Bombers. Crain said she knew she would face solid competition in the Liberty League and felt good about joining the team at South Hill.

I was going to walk DI to Providence College, but I knew I was coming [to Ithaca College] that I could play, and the Liberty League is strong, Crain said. I knew I was going to get some good competition and I felt like this was the place for me.

Crain made an instant impact in her first season and though it seemed to come out of nowhere, those close to the team knew that despite adversity, she would blow the league over.

I knew Taylor would play one for us, but I wasn’t sure where our expectations were because she suffered a serious foot injury in the fall, Hayes said. She took the entire competition by storm, and it opened my eyes like, Wow, she’s special when she beat Skidmore [College] beginning of March [2022]. From that point on it was like she was the real deal and when she walks out we expect to have that spot, you expect a point from Taylor in that game.

Crain is often extremely competitive on the field expressive and emotional in the heat of battle. Crain said this attitude on the field not only contributes to her success, but is something she does to energize the team.

I’m pretty loud, pretty fiery, but I try not to have too high highs and low lows, which I definitely did as a freshman, Crain said. I am proud to be able to bring good energy to the team. As much as tennis is individual, if we want to win we have to do it with everyone, and I want my team to do well. I have to remind myself to keep good energy for my teammates and that’s what motivates me the most.

Herz, Crain’s doubles partner, said it’s clear Crain’s attempt to boost the team’s energy has worked. Herz said that Crain brings a cheerful personality to the team and that when Crain is feeling good, so is the rest of the team.

She’s confident and she’s given our team a new personality, Herz said. She has one of the strongest personalities I’ve ever met and it’s so much fun to be around because she always brings positive energy, and everyone feeds on that. You can definitely tell that when she’s not quite there, the teams are a little bit off because her energy is so strong. Her personality lights up a room.

Despite Crain’s early accomplishments and positive influence within the team, Herz said Crain is humble and tends to put her head down and work. Herz said that after a game, Crain often won’t acknowledge how well she played while everyone else watches in awe.

She knows she’s really good, but she gets a little humbled when people bring it up, Herz said. After a big win she said, I did OK and well say no, you just beat the best girl in the league. It’s interesting to see how much she’s improved since I met her freshman year. It’s crazy.

With so much success in her first two seasons, Hayes said anything could be possible and that Crain has yet to reach her full potential.

The ceiling for Taylor is an All-American, there’s no doubt about it, Hayes said. She has that determination, that fight and the talent to get to that level, but she has an exceptional spring and I think she’s just scratching the surface.