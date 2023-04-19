Fabbri would have played had Red Wings made the playoffs





Detroit Red Wings forward Robby Fabbri says you don’t have to worry at all about the cleaning procedure he underwent on his knee late in the season. On the face of it, it’s easy to assume that in the case of someone who has had both knees surgically repaired – one of them twice – every time they have to go under the knife for further work on either knee is a deadly serious matter. However, Fabbri insists that’s just not the case with him. Perseverance.

Sportsmanship.

Dedication. Robby Fabbri is our nominee for the 2023 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy. pic.twitter.com/QoLrz1Zy9X — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) April 11, 2023 “Just a quick clean up,” Fabbri said of the surgery he underwent last month. “It’s nothing like I’ve dealt with before.” The Detroit forward is not at all worried about being ready to play in time for next fall’s training camp. Sure, ready for Day 1 at camp,” Fabbri said. “This is definitely a slightly faster rehab. I’m training again now. Were just slowly ramping things up. Obviously the rehab process is in no rush right now with summer here, but we were slowly ramping it up in the gym, doing everything – upper body, lower body, cycling – and the knees felt good, so we sat on a good place. The surgical procedure was performed to clear up a minor problem with Fabbri’s meniscus in his right knee. He underwent surgery on that knee late last season and did not return to the Red Wings until January 4 of this season. Twice before, he underwent major surgery on his left knee. Red Wings Fabbri injured in game against Blackhawks A hit from Chicago’s Tyler Johnson in a March 8 game, inflammation caused Fabbri’s right knee. It was decided to shut him down for the season and eventually have the surgical procedure. However, if Detroit had retained a playoff position, there is evidence from Fabbri that a very different process would have taken place. He is certain he would have played in the playoffs had the Red Wings been in postseason qualifiers. It would have been a decision with the team to do the procedure right away and be ready in about 3-4 weeks or to rehab and play again without the procedure and just a matter of where we stand, the schedule, the timing, where we were in the standings,” said Fabbri. “All of that would have played a role. “I can tell you for sure that if the playoffs started this week I would be playing one way or another.

