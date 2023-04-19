Sports
Baseball beats Wesleyan 11-1 – Stevens Institute of Technology Athletics
HOBOKEN, NJ (April 18, 2023) sophomore Eli Somers hit a key three-run homer to kick off a massive seven-run fifth inning for the Ducks as the Stevens Institute of Technology baseball team beat Wesleyan University (CT) 11-1 in a non-conference game at Dobbelaar on Tuesday night Field.
The home run was the first in Somers’ career. The Ducks (22-10) collected nine hits and had ten RBI’s on the day. They scored ten runs in the fifth and sixth inning to blow the game open. 20 Ducks appear in the game for the head coach Kristap Aldin. Wesleyan (10-13) held on through the first half of the game, but couldn’t keep things together throughout the game. They have lost four of their last five.
The Cardinals scored their lone run of the game in the top of the first inning. Ernie Little had an RBI on a fielder’s choice.
Stevens managed to score a run in the bottom of the first inning to tie the score. With two outs, senior Michael Reyes walked, then stole second base. Junior Christian Krieser then skied a ball into the windy Hoboken air that was lost by the Wesleyan second baseman, allowing Kreiser to reach base and Reyes to reach third base. The two then executed a double steal to tie the game.
Neither team was able to do any damage from the second through the fourth inning.
The Ducks blew the doors off the Cardinals in the fifth inning when they scored seven runs. After sophomore Evan Pravato And Victor Schilleci After walking, Somers hit a ball into the wind to right field, which may have hit the Hudson Street apartments on a windless day, as the Ducks took a 4–1 lead. The home team was not yet finished as a junior Jack Stafford and senior Chris Davis each drew a basesloaded walk to give the Ducks a five-run lead. Pravato, who batted for the second time in the inning, also added a two-run single, as the Ducks held a commanding 8-1 lead after five innings.
Stevens picked up where they left off, adding three more runs in the sixth inning to take a double-digit lead. After Reyes walked to start the inning, Kreiser hit a ball to left field that eventually bounced over the wall, giving the Ducks two runners in scoring position. Junior Jack Irby then emptied the bases by hitting his own double to the left. Irby would be brought home later in the inning, as he reached third base on a wild pitch and home on a sacrifice fly by Stafford.
Wesleyan had only two basehits in the game, including one in both the first and second inning. The total was their lowest in a game this season. The two hits are tied for the Ducks’ second-fewest score in a game this season.
First year William Sotiropoulos (2-0) earned the victory in relief. He threw four and a third, gave up no runs on one basehit, walked four batters and struckout three batters. Junior Jacob Neighbor also had a solid outing from the pen, striking out four batters in 1.2 innings of work. Graduated student Joshua Casado deserved the start. He gave up one run on one hit in one inning of work
Wesleyan used seven pitchers in the game. Eddie Zanor (0-1) deserved the start in the game. He pitched four innings and gave up three runs on two hits. He walked and struckout five batters.
Next one: Baseball hosts Lycoming on Saturday, April 22 in a MAC Freedom doubleheader. The teams play a three-game series, with game three of the series taking place the following day in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The first pitch for game one is scheduled for 3 p.m. and links for live stats and video will be posted on StevensDucks.com.
