UND hockey’s schedule for 2023-24 has been set – Grand Forks Herald

GRAND FORKS It won’t be long before UND knows where it ranks among college hockey’s top teams next season.

The Fighting Hawks open with the Ice Breaker Tournament at Ralph Engelstad Arena against Army and Wisconsin, which will feature a revamped roster under new Crookston coach Mike Hastings.

Next, UND’s next six games are against 2023 NCAA tournament teams, four of which are against opponents who participated in the 2023 NCAA Frozen Four (Minnesota, Boston University).

It will immediately be a test for the Fighting Hawks, who will have eight new defensemen and a new starting goaltender.

The opening game of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference will be against Minnesota Duluth at AmsOil Arena, a destination the Fighting Hawks did not visit last season.

Here are five things you should know about the 2023-24 UND schedule:

UND fans get a chance to see the team a lot early in the season.

The Fighting Hawks open with six consecutive home games. They don’t go on a road trip until November.

Of the first 22 games of the season, UND will play 16 at home and six on the road.

Of the last 14 games in the regular season, six are at home and eight away.

UND’s series at Boston University will be its first regular season game against a Hockey East opponent in years.

The last was on December 3, 2016, when the Fighting Hawks played Boston College at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The last time UND played a road game against a Hockey East team was October 23-24, 2015, when UND played a two-game series in Vermont.

The Fighting Hawks have played four all-time games at BU’s Agganis Arena. They have yet to win in the building.

In October 2008, UND took part in the Ice Breaker Tournament there, losing to eventual national champions BU 5-1 in the first game and 3-2 to UMass in the second game.

In November 2013, UND visited again and lost 3-1 and drew 3-3.

3. Only one matchup vs. SCSU, WMU

The NCHC has a 24-game schedule, meaning there is always one opponent that does not visit Grand Forks and one league destination that UND does not visit.

This season St. Cloud State is not coming to Grand Forks and UND is not going to Western Michigan.

There have been several transfers within the NCHC, setting up matches for players against their old squads.

That storyline is immediately set.

UND’s first NCHC series is at Minnesota Duluth, where former Fighting Hawks defenseman Luke Bast made his way out of the transfer portal.

The second NCHC series is against Miami, where Fighting Hawks goaltender Ludvig Persson has played for the past three seasons.

UND incoming forward Cameron Berg plays four times against his old team, Omaha. And former UND forward Matteo Costantini, now in Western Michigan, will travel back to Grand Forks in March.

5. Regional destination to be determined

UND is not hosting a region this season. So if the Fighting Hawks make it to the NCAA Tournament, their destination won’t be known until selection Sunday.

The NCAA regional locations are Sioux Falls, SD (hosted by Omaha), Maryland Heights, Mo. (hosted by Lindenwood), Providence, RI (hosted by Brown), and Springfield, Mass. (hosted by UMass).

The NCAA Frozen Four is located at St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center.

Subject to changes, game times to be determined

October 7 MANITOBA (exhibition)

October 13 ARMY

October 14, WISCONSIN

October 20 MINNESOTA

October 21 MINNESOTA

October 27 MSU-MANKATO

October 28 MSU-MANKATO

Nov. 3 at Boston University

November 4 at Boston University

November 10 in Minnesota Duluth

November 11 in Minnesota Duluth

Nov. 17 MIMI

Nov. 18 MIMI

November 24 BEMIDJI STATE

November 25 BEMIDJI STATE

December 1 in Denver

December 2 in Denver

December 8 COLORADO COLLEGE

December 9 COLORADO COLLEGE

December 30 US UNDER-18 TEAM (exhibition)

Jan. 5 ALASKA

Jan. 6 ALASKA

January 12 OMAHA

January 13 OMAHA

January 19 at St. Cloud State

January 20 at St. Cloud State

January 26 DENVER

January 27 DENVER

February 2 in Miami

February 3 in Miami

February 16 at Colorado College

February 17 at Colorado College

February 23 MINNESOTA DULUTH

February 24 MINNESOTA DULUTH

March 1 WEST MICHIGAN

March 2 WEST MICHIGAN

March 8 in Omaha

March 9 in Omaha

March 15-17 NCHC First Round (place of higher seed)

March 22-23 NCHC Frozen Faceoff (St. Paul)

March 28-31 NCAA Regionals (Sioux Falls, SD, Maryland Heights, Mo., Providence, RI, Springfield, Mass.)

April 11-13 NCAA Frozen Four (St. Paul)