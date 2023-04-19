Sports
#9 Pepperdine starts postseason against #7 GCU at MPSF tournament
MALIBU, California The #9 Pepperdine men’s volleyball team heads to the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Tournament in hopes of winning the event for a seventh time and claiming the automatic bid for the NCAA Championships. This year’s MPSF tournament will be held at Stanford and the Waves will open the game against Grand Canyon.
MATCH #30 Wednesday (April 19) at Maples Pavilion in Palo Alto, Calif.: #9 Pepperdine (16-13, 5-7 MPSF) vs. #7 Grand Canyon (21-6, 6-6 MPSF) at 8:05 p.m
MATCH #31 If Pepperdine Wins… Thursday (April 20) at Maples Pavilion in Palo Alto, California: MPSF Semifinals at 4:35 or 7:05 PM
MATCH #32 If Pepperdine wins… Saturday (April 22 at Maples Pavilion in Palo Alto, California: MPSF Finals at 6:05 p.m.
COVERAGE The MPSF tournament will be streamed online via FloVolleyball. A paid subscription is required to watch. Links to broadcasts and live stats can be found at PepperdineWaves.com
TICKETS Tickets for all sessions and rounds are available. Links can be found at PepperdineWaves.com.
TO FOLLOW Follow The Waves on Facebook and Twitter, @PeppVolleyball, and follow the team on Instagram, @peppmvb. Get the latest schedules, results and more at www.PepperdineWaves.com.
MPSF TOURNAMENT HISTORY Pepperdine has won the MPSF Tournament six times, most recently in 2023, and has a 32-21 (.604) record. The Waves have won at least one game in 17 of 27 tournaments.
Last season, the Waves advanced to the Finals as the #3 seed, defeating #6 seed BYU 3-2 and #2 seed USC 3-1 to reach the Final against #5 seed Stanford. Pepperdine then defeated the Cardinal in a thrilling five-setter to clinch the MPSF crown and secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
NCAA SELECTION SHOW The NCAA roster show will air live on NCAA.com on April 23 at 10 a.m. PT.
LAST WEEK The Waves fell in a tough pair of four-setters to #2 UCLA and won the first sets before falling in the remaining round for both games. in Malibu, Jaylen Jasper led with 17 kills, while Joe Deluzio also hit for double digits with 11. Andersen Fuller produced seven blocks while Bryce Dvorak led with 43 assists, seven digs and had one ace beside him My Akinwumi And Read Brendan.
In the final game at Pauley Pavilion, Jasper again led with 15 kills, while Yadiel Diaz had a team-high six digs. Akinwumi accounted for five blocks and Dvorak led with 32 assists.
GOLF REPORT The Waves finished the regular season 16–13 overall and 5–7 in the MPSF, with a record of 11–3 at home and 2–1 at neutral courts and 3–9 on the road. The team produced 13.07 kills/set at a .331 clip, along with 12.29 assists, 1.48 aces, 7.55 digs and 1.70 blocks per set. Pepperdine allowed opponents 11.11 kills/set on a .303 output, along with 10.64 assists, 1.27 aces, 6.49 digs and 2.48 blocks.
Jaylen Jasper leads the Waves with 5.02 kills/set and has done so with a .371 hit percentage, while Bryce Dvorak leads in position play with 10.70 assists/set. My Akinwumi led the team with 0.85 blocks and 0.36 aces per set and Trey Cole had a team-best 2.09 digen/set.
MPSF AFTER SEASON ACCLAIM Pepperdine had earned three player spots on All-MPSF postseason teams, but Jaylen Jasper marked by becoming the ninth wave in the program’s history to receive MPSF Player of the Year acclaim. He also took first team honours Bryce Dvorak was selected in the second team and My Akinwumi deserved an honorable mention.
NATIONAL STATISTICS At the end of the regular season, the Waves ranked second in the nation with 13.07 kills/set, third with 12.29 assists/set, and seventh with a .331 batting percentage, while ranking 19th in service aces (1.48).
Bryce Dvorak also ranks second in the nation in assists/set (10.70). Jaylen Jasper ranks second in kills/set (5.02) and points/set (5.51), 7th in attacks/set (9.08), and 14th in strike percentage (.371), among others. Trey Cole ranks 15th in digs/set (2.09) and My Akinwumi ranks 9th in batting percentage (.426) and 34th in aces/set (0.36).
OPPONENTS Pepperdine has an all-time record of 9-4 against the Antelopes, dating back to 2010 when the teams first met at the Waves winning in three. This season, each team played a game. This is the first time Pepperdine and Grand Canyon meet in the MPSF tournament. Records vs. other opponents at the MPSF tournament: Concordia 0-0, Stanford 4-4, UCLA 3-3, USC 3-3, BYU 5-3.
