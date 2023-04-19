Do star ratings really matter in college football? – Realdawg.com

To believe or not to believe, that is the question.

Do you believe in the star rating system or not? Both sides of the aisle are firmly grounded in their own beliefs.

Yesterday, when former 5-star Washington edge defenseman Savell Smalls announced he would be putting his name in the Transfer Portal, overrated was probably trending on Twitter.

The other side of the coin is that when a kid is lined up with three stars in the first round, one side jumps and says see stars don’t matter!

My claim is that both are true and neither is true.

But when the inevitable cries of overestimation are heard, it’s not the fault of anyone but those of us in the media who do the projection, not the kids.

It’s not the children’s fault that we somehow projected him in the media. We often miss estimating the ceiling and floor for children.

Hear me out though, because that’s not even my point with all this.

My WHOLE point is that it is not for any particular child to live up to the hype and projections that we in the media are responsible for.

That’s media generated BS designed to generate subscriptions.

The star rating is simply an industry estimate. Without getting too into the nuts and bolts of factoring height, weight, and speed into those projections, I want to look at how and why children often exceed expectations and why others miss expectations.

One rabbit hole I don’t want to go down right now is the theory that it takes a certain percentage of Blue Chip players.

All I want to say about that is that when it comes down to it, coaching is the most important thing. Yes, a school needs to recruit at a very high level, no one who thinks stars don’t matter is saying that a school doesn’t have to recruit at a very high level to win a national championship.

For 9 of the top 10 teams, with a pool of blue chip talent, the difference was, is and always will be the man at the helm. The head ball coach is important.

Just look at Michael Penix, he was Washington’s lowest rated and only a three star transfer in 2022. And he finished 8th on the Heisman vote. Penix’s projections were as wild with him as they were with former 5-star Washington QB Sam Huard.

But were they?

I believe that what happened to Huard had more to do with a series of events beyond his control. For Savell Smalls, it was an entirely different set of factors.

How did Huard go from being able to make all the throws in the book to where he couldn’t beat Dylan Morris?

Likewise, how did Penix go from an afterthought to a top Heisman contender 365 days later this time last year?

I put Huard’s failure at the feet of former Washington QB coach John Donovan as much as I attribute Penix’s success to current Washington OC Ryan Grubb.

Donovan was once considered one of the brightest offensive minds in college football, but he had no record of developing QBs. However, Donovan was also forced to break into a new offensive plan for Zoom calls without spring or fall camps.

Not ideal.

Caught up in it all was Huard who wanted to wear a purple and gold number 7 jersey just like his father.

For 18 months, Huard’s growth was staggeringly stunted. In his lone start for UW, he threw 4 interceptions in the 2021 Apple Cup.

As a result, he was not a 5-star QB. That he was overrated. But was he?

He had clearly deteriorated since he entered the campus. That doesn’t even take into account that the Husky receivers were poorly coached at the time. But they also tried to learn a route tree on a Zoom whiteboard.

Not ideal.

Put the blame where you will, but my point is that selecting the right system and coaches is CRUCIAL to reaching full potential.

I usually look at the stars as for five stars, they’ve probably been an associate for three years and they’ve gone to the NFL many times. We saw that with Shaq Thompson. Four stars tell me they will stay for four years and three stars they will usually be around four or five. This is of course not a hard and fast rule. It’s not a law like gravity, but it’s how I look at it, the stars as far as the expectations for them as a college football player.

Kids with 3, 4, and 5 stars will often make it to the NFL and will usually make significant contributions at the collegiate level.

But again, it’s not the responsibility of the kids to do anything other than go outside and play to the best of their ability.

Satisfying the hype generated by the media IS NOT THEIR JOB.

Finding the right school that has the right development for them is.

Finding the right schedule is.

So is finding the right culture and atmosphere.

Finding the right coach is.

Period of time.



