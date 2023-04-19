Cardinals deflect arrows in tennis, 6-1 | News, sports, jobs





FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Cardinals tennis team used its previous loss as a learning tool when it took to the Cardinal Courts on Tuesday against Big South Conference foe Pipestone. “We wanted everyone to fix one thing in their play from the previous day against New Ulm when we faced Pipestone,” So said Fairmont head coach Eric Johnson. “If we could have got 8 to 10 points per game, we could have had a different outcome, but we worked on our game today and played pretty well. We had good performances from Jack, Carter and Olivia. “Dominic played a good second set after a not so good first set, and in a tiebreak everyone can play their game.” The Cardinals were leading 3-0 before their double encounter even began as the Arrows had to forfeit their three doubles games due to low numbers. Jack Hagen and Carter Quist each won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 and No. 4 singles, defeating Lucas Zupp and Chase Wilson respectively. Both used the windy conditions to their advantage and hit winning groundstrokes, watching their opponents struggle in the windy conditions. Olivia Ortega defeated Cody Norberg 6-3, 6-2 in No. 3 singles, while Dominic Lund-May lost 6-3, 3-6 (10-8) to Makhi Winter in No. 2 singles. At No. 1 doubles, Fairmont’s Anthony Stegge and Sebastian Castro won an official 2–0 decision via forfeit, as did Tyler Slama and Wylee Frederiksen at No. 2 doubles, and Simone Castro and Zach Ashland at No. 3 doubles as the Cardinals won 6-1. “I told the players that if they make fewer mistakes, the outcome will be different.” said Johnson. “We were able to do that today and we can take that success into our next game.” Fairmont (2-1) travels to Waseca for a Big South Conference double meeting at 4:30 PM on Thursday. Pipestone (0-2) travels to Worthington at 4.30pm on Thursday. Fairmont 6, Pipestone 1 Single brackets Jack Hagen (FMT) defeated. Lucas Zupp, 6-0 6-0. Makhi Winter (PIP) def. Dominic Lund-May, 6-3, 3-6, 10-8. Olivia Ortega (FMT) reports. Cody Norberg, 6-3, 6-2. Carter Quist (FMT) defeated. Chase Wilson, 6-0, 6-0. Double brackets Anthony Stegge-Sebastian Castro (FMT) won by default, 2-0. Tyler Slama-Wylee Frederiksen (FMT) won 2-0 by forfeit. Simone Casto-Zach Ashland (FMT) won 2-0 by forfeit. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fairmontsentinel.com/sports/local-sports/2023/04/19/cardinals-deflect-arrows-in-tennis-6-1/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related