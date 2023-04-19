NHL says there is no link between hockey and degenerative brain diseaseExBulletin



change caption Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

For hockey fans, it’s the best time of the year, the start of the Stanley Cup playoffs. But the physical aspect of playing the game has raised concerns about possible links between hockey and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). National Hockey League (NHL) commissioner Gary Bettman says he is still not convinced there is a link between the degenerative brain disease and playing NHL hockey.

“We are listening to the medical opinions on CTE, and I don’t believe there has been any documented research suggesting that elements of our game result in CTE. There have been isolated cases of players who have played the game [who] have had CTE. But it doesn’t mean it necessarily comes from playing in the NHL,” Bettman told NPR’s A Martinez on Morning edition.

Preliminary findings from a study conducted by Boston University (BU) seem to contradict Bettman’s claim. Researchers found that each additional year of hockey can increase a person’s chance of developing CTE by about 23%.

“In football, we’ve shown this really strong relationship between years of football and risk for CTE. We wanted to take the same approach for hockey and our numbers are now such that we can start making estimates about the relationship between years of football.” hockey game and risk for CTE,” Jesse Mez, an associate professor of neurology at the BU School of Medicine and a BU CTE Center investigator, tells NPR.

The study looked at the brains of 74 people, ranging in age from 13 to 91, who played hockey at various levels, from youth hockey to professional sports. Nearly half of the individuals, 46%, also participated in other contact sports such as football. All of them donated their brains for research after their deaths. The researchers found that of the 74 donors, 40 of them, or 54%, had developed CTE.

The researchers note that more research is needed, as the study may not represent the general population of hockey players. After years of denial, the National Football League acknowledged a link between CTE and playing football in 2016 and revised concussion protocols again last year.

During a sometimes heated argument with NPR’s A Martinez, Bettman dismissed any comparison between football and hockey. “The two are not comparable in terms of the amount of contact,” he says.

However, both football and hockey are possible contact sports with some of the highest concussion rates.

“It should be in the context of the NHL to try and reduce head impact, so I don’t think it’s helpful to make statements that there doesn’t appear to be a relationship.” [between hockey and CTE]. I think there should be a desire to help address player health and safety,” said Mez.

Several NHL players who were diagnosed with CTE after their deaths were “enforcers” whose unofficial role is to protect the team’s top players. These can include aggressive responses, such as bare-fist fighting for revenge or intimidation, though Bettman says there are no “designated combatants like we used to.” [have] in the old game.”

Bettman says about eight out of 10 games today are played without a fight. And he characterizes the fights that erupt as “spontaneous emotional response.”

“Ultimately, it’s part of the game that’s an emotional outlet,” says Bettman.

The NHL Stanley Cup playoffs last until the end of May, with the Cup Finals scheduled to begin on June 3.

The interview has been slightly edited for clarity and length.

Interview highlights

About fighting during NHL games

About 80% of our games have no combat. That is probably a record low. The types of fights we’ve compared to years ago are spontaneous emotional responses to what’s happening on the ice. We don’t have players designated as fighters like we used to in the old game. The role of combat in the game has evolved and really acts as the thermostat because remember we have a very fast paced, physical, emotional game where players are encouraged to have physical contact. And by the way, they happen to have sticks with them.

According to the NHL Diversity and Inclusion Report, 84% of the league’s employees are white

That was a number that was not unexpected. But making the decision to have and make such a report public is consistent with our goal of making sure we are welcoming and inclusive and that we will hold ourselves accountable in a very public way about how we are making progress to improve and increase our diversity. So having that report and making it public was a conscious effort to say, we’re going to do better.

About some players and teams refusing to participate in NHL Pride Night events

Clubs decide for themselves. As far as they have Pride Nights, the elements they put in are always left to the clubs, and it’s always left to the players who wants to participate. And overwhelmingly, our clubs and our players support Pride Night and what it stands for. And I don’t think the idea that a few players on every team or some teams aren’t comfortable wearing proud jerseys isn’t an indictment. On the contrary, you must be tolerant of all views and all expressions. And sometimes respect and approval are not the same thing.

Kaity Kline produced the audio version of this interview and Jan Johnson edited the digital one.