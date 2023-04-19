A brand new historic moment! Baisui Mountain will bear witness with you!On April 15, the National Table Tennis Team again described their pride in the WTT Xinxiang Championship. The new generation of leading national table tennis players Fan Zhendong and Sun Yingsha won the WTT Xinxiang Men’s Singles and Women’s Singles Championships respectively, once again proving that the National Table Tennis Championships Tiantuan’s dominance in table tennis is unshakable!As part of the “China Tiantuan” championship, Baisui Mountain guided the whole process and walked to the championship road together!





Proud achievements are continuous breakthroughs and surpassing

In the men’s singles final, the world number one Fan Zhendong played against the mighty Chinese player Liang Jingkun. The first game was extremely intense and the two players alternated rising to level 8. At the critical moment, Fan Zhendong had a calm mind and dared to make a move. He scored 2 points in a row to take the lead 15-13. Win the second and third game in a row with absolute advantage. Not to be outdone, Liang Jingkun scored consecutive runs in the fourth game and pulled back a game 11-7. After the 8th draw in the fifth game, Fan Zhendong grabbed the key ball and did not give Liang Jingkun a chance, and finally won the championship 4-1.

In the women’s singles final, world number one Sun Yingsha faced world number three Wang Yidi. Sun Yingsha fell behind 0-6 once in the first leg, but has always maintained an excellent mentality. The more she fought, the braver she became, and she finally defeated Wang Yidi 4-1 to win the championship. This win is also Sun Yingsha’s 21 consecutive wins in the singles arena.







After the match, Sun Yingsha said in an interview: “Our strength is between the same. As opposed to the game, it’s more about the mindset and focus on the game. My recent competitive condition is getting better.” Indeed, as the world’s No. 1 post-00 little devil king, Sun Yingsha has been in full swing for the past two months. She was the best in the competition. Doubles, women’s doubles champion, mixed doubles champion for the second by match, the world’s first ranking is well deserved.

Behind the brilliant performances time after time is Sun Yingsha’s hard work and relentless self-improvement, in return for her tough self-confidence and strength.In the team, she practiced the hardest. The fast, precise and relentless style of play is slowly but surely honed in such repetitive practice, over and over again. Even though he didn’t win the championship for a while, he wasn’t arrogant or rambunctious and focused on developing his skills.







With excellent technology and psychological quality, Sun Yingsha won consecutive championships in Japan Open, Australian Open and German Open in 2019, which amazed everyone. 19-year-old Sun Yingsha stood out.

Many people said: “I like Sun Yingsha not only for her beautiful wave, but also for her quality, the quality of hard work, courage, confidence and indomitable progress.”

In every glorious moment there is the figure of Centennial Mountain

Table tennis is the most test of endurance and strength. The drinking water in the game should not only be stable and safe, but also ensure that it can replenish the water and trace elements lost in the body after a great effort.

Replenish water during breaks, replenish energy between matches, and share joy in winning the championship… In every step of Fan Zhendong and Sun Yingsha’s ambitions for the WTT Xinxiang Championship, there is the figure of Baisui Mountain.







Fan Zhendong, Sun Yingsha and other national table tennis athletes continue to refine their tactical moves on and off the court, constantly exceeding their own limits, persevere, and their positive sportsmanship resonates with the same frequency as the Baisuishan national brand’s pursuit of high quality for decades of overcoming difficulties and striving for perfection. The two have achieved each other, won glory for the country on the world stage, shone brilliantly, and affirmed “China’s strength” for each other.

As the darling of healthy people, Baisui Mountain actively advocates a healthy and hard-working lifestyle, creating its unique and differentiated value proposition. The high level of fitness with sports has become a competition with the World Table Tennis Professional League (WTT World Table Tennis Federation). ) basis for hand-in-hand cooperation.Subsequently, Baisui Mountain will participate in the WTT Macau Championship and the 2023 Durban World Table Tennis Championships with the National Table Tennis Team. It not only ensures the quality of drinking water for Chinese players, but also supplies high-quality natural mineral water from China to the world.

Cross-border sports marketing, Baisuishan has mastered the traffic code

In the era of pan entertainment, it is difficult for a single advertisement to impress the audience, and viral marketing can easily disgust the audience. In this context, more warm sports marketing has super-wide influence and extraordinary cohesion across national borders, cultures and age groups, which can arouse the emotional resonance of the audience and is more conducive to brand communication.

As a national brand, Baisuishan started cross-border sports marketing a few years ago, and is strongly connected with international high-end events in many fields such as basketball, volleyball, tennis, badminton, sailing, etc. in sports marketing. Full brand power and competitiveness!







Compared with many events, the table tennis event that brings together national emotions can be called the infinite pride of the Chinese people. The reason why Baisui Mountain plays table tennis events is because of its status as a national sport and the national attention is unimaginable; secondly, because the public who love national sports has strong national self-confidence, loves national brands, and has a deep understanding of life. The pursuit of more diversity, more personality and higher quality is in line with Baisui Mountain’s target group.

The third is because of the love and persistent pursuit of national table tennis players in the field of specialization, and the faith and hard work of striving to represent China’s strongest technology to win glory for the country on the world stage coincides with the concept of Baisui Mountain. Over the years, Baisui Mountain has also pursued the highest point of technology. According to the requirements of “National Food Safety Standard for Drinking Natural Mineral Water” GB8537, natural mineral water must be extracted naturally from the deep underground or collected by drilling and contain a certain amount of minerals, trace elements or other components. There are few water sources that can meet this standard. Therefore, according to strict requirements, Baisui Mountain has found five water sources with the highest standards in the world, and only for a bottle of good water with a super high investment. .







In 2023, Baisui Mountain will strengthen its differentiated advantages in sports marketing, deeply cross-border and break the circle, and join hands with international events such as the Marathon, Basketball World Cup, Shanghai Tennis Masters, China Tennis Open and Volleyball World Club Cup. It is foreseeable that Baisui Mountain, from the live broadcast of major international events, the analysis of celebrities, the exciting moments, and then to the popular players, through the hot topics constantly sweeping the screen, will once again make a marketing success. With the influence of international events, Baisui Mountain will embed Suishan’s global brand image more deeply into the hearts of consumers!

The authoritative endorsement of international competitions enables Baisui Mountain to better demonstrate its champion quality and convey its brand proposition to the world. Then Baisui Mountain will continue to work hard to promote sports around the world and become a participant, companion and supporter of people’s healthy life!

0