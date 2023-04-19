BCCI splits TV and digital rights for bilateral cricket series in India, report says





Bilateral serial rights could go for 15,000 crore, more than double the previous deal

Star India, Viacom18 and Sony-Zee are expected to bid

IPL rights collected record I48,390 crore for cycle 2023 to 2027 The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will unbundle the television and digital rights for future bilateral series involving the national team in an effort to increase their value, according to The Economic Times. The move will attempt to replicate the success of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is also run by the BCCI. For the domestic Twenty20 franchise cricket competitions from 2023 to 2027, the national governing body put four packages up for grabs, giving Star India, Viacom18 and Times Internet a combined record sum of I48,390 crore (US$5.9 billion). The latest IPL deals are almost triple what Star India paid during the previous cycle. The rights to the bilateral series are reportedly likely to be auctioned in July, ahead of the three-game one-day international (ODI) series against Australia. Star India, Viacom18 and Sony-Zee are expected to bid. The Economic Times adds that the rights could be valued at more than I15,000 crore (US$1.8 billion) over the next four or five years. A senior BCCI official told the newspaper that the organization was optimistic about the value of the rights. The BCCI media rights tender will be on track this year (June to July) and will depend on the Afghanistan tour, but more likely the process will start with the Australian series, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah recently told media . The board will talk to all stakeholders involved and come up with an interim decision. The last rights deal between Star India and the BCCI for bilateral matches ended in March. The Disney-owned broadcaster reportedly paid 6,138 crore (US$746 million) for that five-year contract, equating to around 160 crore (US$7.3 million) per tie for a total of 102 matches. When taking into account the International Cricket Councils (ICC) four-year broadcasting deal with Star India in addition to the IPL contracts, the Disney network, along with Viacom18 and Sony-Zee, has pledged more than $9 billion through 2027. The expense will likely exceed $10 billion once the rights to BCCI’s bilateral series are sold. Those will be hotly contested as they are the only major domestic Indian cricket rights available for the next four years. The digital package can also fetch more than traditional TV rights, which is what happened with the IPL. Assuming the rights contracts run from 2023 to 2027, India’s men’s cricket team will play 38 Tests, 42 ODIs and 61 T20 internationals in that period. According to The Economic Times, the BCCI is also considering separating cricket rights for men and women, largely due to the commercial success of the Women’s Premier League (WPL). The rights to the tournament, which concluded its inaugural season last month, were acquired by Viacom18 in a five-year deal worth I951 crore (US$116 million).

