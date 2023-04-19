Sports
Oklahoma Sooners Football: Players to Watch in the Red-White Game
Dillon Gabriel. Danny Stutsman. Woody Washington.
You’ve probably heard of these guys. They will play a key role in the Oklahoma Sooners next season. You can watch them during Saturday’s Red-White Game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
You also won’t learn much if you focus all your attention on the known resources during the annual squad scrimmage. Instead, here are 10 players five on each side of the ball that you should watch in hopes of getting a feel for how they’ve progressed this spring. They could all grow into contributors before the 2023 season ends.
Insult
QB Jackson Arnold
The crown jewel of OU’s recruiting class in 2023, Arnold will likely spend from now through the end of the year preparing to take the reins as quarterback from Dillon Gabriel in 2024. For now, Saturday will provide fans with an opportunity to evaluate whether Arnold the role in the second team this season. Does he also have noticeable chemistry with one of the younger receivers?
W.R. Nick Anderson
Speaking of younger receivers, OU lacks goals to match freshman Nic Anderson’s frame at 6-4, 209 pounds. The Sooners could use that kind of size to make Anderson a one-on-one midfield mismatch or downfield threat. Let’s see if he shows signs of maturity this spring.
OL Cayden Green
With Stanford transfer Walter Rouse sitting out the spring to heal from surgery, Green has seen a plethora of action in his first spring on campus. Offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh’s penchant for training his accusers raises the possibility that Green is also auditioning for internal spot snaps. OU will probably need the rookie sooner rather than later if he can prove himself useful throughout the OL.
OL Joshua Bates
The early buzz around Bates is reminiscent of talking about ex-center Creed Humphrey when he first started practicing with the Sooners. That’s a good sign, as incumbent center Andrew Raym’s injury history suggests OU will need someone else to break the ball for at least a game or two at some point this year. Get a sense of how Bates is adjusting to prom this weekend.
RB Daylan smothers
During last year’s Red-White Game, Jovantae Barnes offered a taste of what he could add to OU’s ground attack in his rookie season. His absence from this year’s scrimmage means Smothers and fellow freshman Kalib Hicks will have plenty of opportunities to show off their talents in the backfield. After missing his senior year of high school, Smothers will try to show that he’s knocked the rust off in his first game in front of a college crowd.
Defense
DB Fat Dolby
A JUCO transfer from NEO, Dolby is the kind of player who has helped OU head coach Brent Venables build a reputation as a first-class judge. His physicality apparently got him into the mix to start in the corner opposite Washington. The public gets to see for the first time how Dolby tackles itself at this level.
DB Justin Harrington
OU fans are probably more familiar with Harrington than most of the players on this list due to insider chatter about his game during practice. Now in his third season with the Sooners, Harrington’s performance on game days has poured cold water on the hype. In fact, he rarely enters the field.
Presumably Harrington is the front runner to play the Cheetah position. If that’s true, we might have a better idea of why after the scrimmage.
DL Jonah Laulu
Another well-known name, Laulu proved to be a useful five-tech defensive end last year following his move from Hawaii. Can he handle the rigors of playing three-tech defensive tackle this season? Saturday will give us a chance to see him acclimate to a position where the Sooners need Laulu to become a mainstay.
L. B. Kobie McKenzie
Weighing in at 243 pounds, McKenzie OU gives a different kind of body to the inside linebacker. If linebackers coach Ted Roof decides he wants a thumper there this year, he will likely see redshirt freshman McKenzie in the starting lineup. Let’s see if there’s more to his game than just size.
DL Of which Sears
A Texas State transfer doesn’t scream an impact player, especially on the defensive line. Not to mention, he didn’t set the world on fire there. What is it about Sears that caught the attention of DL coach Todd Bates? (And can he play nose tackle?)
