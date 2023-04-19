Softball Goes Up Program Record Book with DH Sweep over Maine





Next game: at UMass 4/19/2023 | 14.00 hours ESPN+ Apr 19 (Wed) / 2pm bee UMass History BOSTON Using three pitchers, the Boston University softball team held off the Maine bats to secure a doubleheader sweep at home Tuesday afternoon. The Terriers (38-7) first claimed a 3-0 victory over the Black Bears (10-29) for their 21st shutout, one shy of tying the school record, then cruised to a 9-1 run-rule victory to finish extend their win streak to 18 games, second in program history. Senior Allison Boaz (18-4) spread three hits over five innings of work with the help of five strikeouts and classmate Lizzy Avery (5-1) limited Maine to one unearned run and four hits in 3.2 innings. freshman Casey Ricard earned a save in both games by holding the Black Bears hitless over 3.1 combined innings with three strikeouts. On the board, freshmen Brooke Deppisse went 4-for-6 with two RBIs while senior Caitlin Cooker and graduate Emily Ghent hit a combined 6-for-11 with two RBIs and six runs. Junior Lauren Net dropped the hammer in the second game with a two RBI single and double to tally five RBIs, the most by a Terrier this season. GAME 1: BU – 3, Maine – 0 HOW IT HAPPENED Boaz set the tone by hitting to the side to start the game.

Junior Lauren Kelecher earned a first walk and scored on a throwing error into the outfield, trying to finish second to classmate by Kayla Roncin grounder.

earned a first walk and scored on a throwing error into the outfield, trying to finish second to classmate grounder. With two outs in the top of the fifth, Maine earned a few hits before going out to the middle.

The Black Bears got one more chance to get on the scoreboard with an one-out walk in the sixth against Ricard, but on a sacrifice bunt, she ended the threat with a swinging strikeout.

BU added two insurance runs on four hits, with Coker single through the right side and eventually score on a passed ball.

Gant also singled and scored on junior Kate Pryors hard grounder on the first baseman’s glove.

hard grounder on the first baseman’s glove. Ricard sealed the shutout with a few flyouts and strikeouts. GAME 2: BU – 9, Maine – 1 (5 inn.) HOW IT HAPPENED After Avery earned three quick outs in the top of the first inning, BU took the lead for good with four runs on five hits in the bottom half.

The Terriers led off with four consecutive hits with Roncin scoring on Coker’s RBI double and Keleher coming home on Gant’s single.

Nett doubled the lead with a two RBI single that went off the diving shortstop’s glove.

The Black Bears got on the scoreboard against Avery by starting the third with two hits and taking advantage of a throwing error.

Maine loaded the bases with a hit by pitch and a walk with no outs, but Avery bounced back with some force outs at home on infield-grounders and then a swinging strikeout.

Pryor helped BU cut the lead to four runs by earning a walk, finishing second on Nett’s sacrifice bunt and scoring on Deppiesse’s RBI single down the left field line.

Maine re-loaded the bases in the fourth on an one-out single, two-out single and walk, but Ricard ended the threat with a flyout to right.

The Terriers ended the game in the bottom half with four runs on four hits, including Nett’s bases-clearing double and Deppiesse’s RBI single. NEXT ONE BU will have a quick turnaround and visit UMass on Wednesday (April 19) for a first pitch at 2 p.m.

