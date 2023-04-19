Sports
Lancashire Cricket celebrates Ramadan with groundbreaking Iftar at Emirates Old Trafford
The Lancashire Cricket Foundation, Young Interfaith and Islamic Relief teamed up last month to co-deliver the first-ever Iftar at Emirates Old Trafford, welcoming more than 200 guests through the doors of the iconic venue.
Held in the Members Suite on Monday, March 27, guests heard a number of speeches on the significance of the event and Imam Abid Khan of the Cheadle Muslim Association led evening prayers.
The evening included a traditional Iftar, where Muslim and non-Muslim guests could share an evening meal immediately after sunset and break up the days together.
The guests were then treated to a panel discussion chaired by Mohammed Ullah, Muslim chaplain at the University of Manchester. The panel consisted of Mark Chilton (Director of Cricket Performance), Saqib Mahmood, Tayyab Akhlaq (Lancashire Cricket Foundation Board member) and Jen Barden (Cricket Development Manager) and discussed the power of cricket to bring communities together.
The 200 guests included a number of high-profile dignitaries, including Diane Hawkins (Lord Lieutenant of Greater Manchester), Andy Burnham (Mayor of Greater Manchester), Alderman Bev Craig (Leader of Manchester City Council), Colonel Darren Doherty (Army Commander of the North West), and Mrs Figen Murray OBE, whose son Martyn, was killed in the Manchester Arena Bombing.
Wakkas Khan, founder of Young Interfaith, said: It was a truly groundbreaking evening where we were able to bring together inspiring young people alongside a constellation of civic and faith leaders, coupled with sporting icons, to create a unique Iftar experience. The evening showed that when we use faith and sport as a cultural bridge, great things can be achieved.
Tayyab Akhlaq, Non-Executive Director of Lancashire Cricket Foundations, added: The event was a historic moment and I was delighted to be a part of it. Not just for the Muslim community, but for Lancashire Cricket and the wider region. Thoughts, prayers and moments of inspiration were shared from many perspectives before breaking the fast. I hope this is a moment when many Emirates recognize Old Trafford as their home.
Saqib Mahmood, bowler from Lancashire and England, also commented: Attending the Iftar was a humbling experience for me. The fact that the club does this for the local community raises awareness and shows that this is possible within the club and this environment.
“It also educates others. I had George Balderson sitting next to me, and it was a great education for him. He didn’t know much about it. That opened my eyes a little bit.
“I always find when this month comes around there is so much togetherness as Muslims and to be able to share an event like this at my home base, Emirates Old Trafford, was very special.
|
