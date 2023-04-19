Connect with us

Vols’ projected 2023 football win total, percentage odds for CFP

Tennessee ended spring training with its annual Orange & White Game Saturday at Neyland Stadium in front of a crowd of 58,473.

White defeated the Orange 17-14. JT Carver kicked a 40-yard game-winning field goal with three minutes and six seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Vols will begin their 2023 season on September 2 against Virginia at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tennessee’s home schedule has games against Austin Peay, UTSA, South Carolina, Texas A&MUConn, Georgia and Vanderbilt.

The Vols road schedule has races on Alabama, Florida, Kentucky and Missouri.

ESPN released 2023 Soccer Power Index forecasts for the 2023 season on Tuesday. Below are ESPN FPI’s top-25 rankings, including Tennessee.

1

ohio state

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Rank: 1

FPI: 31.5

Projected record: 11.8-1.0

Percentage Chance to Make College Football Playoff: 82.2

Percentage chance of winning national championship: 36.7

Last record of 2022: 11-2

For more information on Ohio State, visit Buckeyes Wire

2

Alabama

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Rank: 2

FPI: 28.2

Projected record: 11.1-1.6

Percentage Chance to Make College Football Playoff: 62.1

Percentage chance of winning national championship: 20.4

Last record of 2022: 11-2

For more information on Alabama, visit Roll Tide Wire

3

Georgia

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Rank: 3

FPI: 27.4

Projected record: 11.7-1.2

Percentage Chance to Make College Football Playoff: 63.1

Percentage Chance to Win National Championship: 19.1

Last record of 2022: 15-0

For more information on Georgia, visit UGA Wire

4

LSU

John David Mercer – USA TODAY Sports

Rank: 4

FPI: 22.1

Projected record: 9.6-2.6

Percentage Chance to Make College Football Playoff: 23.7

Percentage Chance to Win National Championship: 4.1

Last record of 2022: 10-4

For more information on LSU, visit LSU Tigers Wire

5

Texas

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Rank: 5

FPI: 21.9

Projected record: 10.1-2.6

Percentage Chance to Make College Football Playoff: 34.2

Percentage chance of winning national championship: 5.7

Last record of 2022: 8-5

For more information on Texas, visit Longhorns Wire

6

Michigan

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Rank: 6

FPI: 21.4

Projected record: 10.0-2.1

Percentage Chance to Make College Football Playoff: 25.9

Percentage chance of winning national championship: 3.9

Last record of 2022: 13-1

For more information on Michigan, visit Wolverines Wire

7

USC

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Rank: 7

FPI: 19.9

Projected record: 10.3-2.4

Percentage Chance to Make College Football Playoff: 24.7

Percentage chance of winning national championship: 2.7

Last record of 2022: 11-3

For more information on USC, visit Trojans Wire

8

Clemson

John David Mercer – USA TODAY Sports

Rank: 8

FPI: 19.4

Projected record: 10.3-2.3

Percentage Chance to Make College Football Playoff: 24.2

Percentage chance of winning national championship: 2.8

Last record of 2022: 11-3

For more information on Clemson, visit Clemson Wire

9

Our lady

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Rank: 9

FPI: 18.4

Projected record: 9.1-2.9

Percentage Chance to Make College Football Playoff: 15.8

Percentage chance of winning national championship: 1.6

Last record of 2022: 9-4

For more information on Notre Dame, visit Fighting Irish Wire

10

Penn state

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Rank: 10

FPI: 17.5

Projected record: 9.3-2.7

Percentage Chance to Make College Football Playoff: 10.7

Percentage Chance to Win National Championship: 1.0

Last record of 2022: 11-2

For more information on Penn State, visit Nittany Lions Wire

11

Oklahoma

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Rank: 11

FPI: 16.9

Projected record: 9.7-2.8

Percentage Chance to Make College Football Playoff: 10.7

Percentage Chance to Win National Championship: 1.0

Final record 2022: 6-7

For more information on Oklahoma, visit Sooners Wire

12

Tennessee

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Rank: 12

FPI: 15.2

Projected record: 8.2-3.9

Percentage Chance to Make College Football Playoff: 2.5

Percentage chance of winning national championship: 0.2

Last record of 2022: 11-2

13

Oregon

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Rank: 13

FPI: 15.0

Projected record: 9.1-3.3

Percentage chance of making College Football Playoff: 4.9

Percentage chance of winning national championship: 0.2

Last record of 2022: 10-3

Visit Ducks Wire to learn more about Oregon

14

Florida state

Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports

Rank: 14

FPI: 15.0

Projected record: 8.7-3.5

Percentage Chance to Make College Football Playoff: 4.4

Percentage chance of winning national championship: 0.3

Last record of 2022: 10-3

15

Utah

Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images

Rank: 15

FPI: 14.9

Projected record: 8.7-3.7

Percentage chance of making College Football Playoff: 3.9

Percentage chance of winning national championship: 0.2

Last record of 2022: 10-4

16

Be Miss

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Rank: 16

FPI: 13.4

Projected record: 7.6-4.4

Percentage chance of making College Football Playoff: 0.9

Percentage Chance to Win National Championship: 0.0

Last record of 2022: 8-5

17

TCU

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Rank: 17

FPI: 13.0

Projected record: 8.1-4.1

Percentage Chance to Make College Football Playoff: 1.2

Percentage chance of winning national championship: 0.1

Last record of 2022: 13-2

18

Florida

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Rank: 18

FPI: 12.7

Projected record: 6.8-5.2

Percentage Chance to Make College Football Playoff: 0.2

Percentage Chance to Win National Championship: 0.0

Final record 2022: 6-7

For more information on Florida, visit Gators Wire

19

Texas A&M

Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Rank: 19

FPI: 12.7

Projected record: 7.5-4.5

Percentage Chance to Make College Football Playoff: 0.4

Percentage Chance to Win National Championship: 0.0

Last record of 2022: 5-7

For more information on Texas A&M, visit Aggies Wire

20

Wisconsin

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Rank: 20

FPI: 12.3

Projected record: 8.6-3.8

Percentage Chance to Make College Football Playoff: 1.0

Percentage chance of winning national championship: 0.1

Last record of 2022: 7-6

For more information on Wisconsin, visit Badgers Wire

21

Washington

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Rank: 21

FPI: 11.8

Projected record: 7.8-4.4

Percentage Chance to Make College Football Playoff: 0.6

Percentage Chance to Win National Championship: 0.0

Last record of 2022: 11-2

22

Texas Tech

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Rank: 22

FPI: 10.8

Projected record: 7.5-4.6

Percentage Chance to Make College Football Playoff: 0.5

Percentage Chance to Win National Championship: 0.0

Last record of 2022: 8-5

23

Baylor

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Rank: 23

FPI: 10.7

Projected record: 7.4-4.7

Percentage Chance to Make College Football Playoff: 0.2

Percentage Chance to Win National Championship: 0.0

Final record 2022: 6-7

24

Oregon state

Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports

Rank: 24

FPI: 10.5

Projected record: 8.7-3.5

Percentage chance of making College Football Playoff: 0.8

Percentage Chance to Win National Championship: 0.0

Last record of 2022: 10-3

25

North Carolina

Craig Jones/Allsport

Rank: 25

FPI: 10.2

Projected record: 8.2-4.2

Percentage Chance to Make College Football Playoff: 0.5

Percentage Chance to Win National Championship: 0.0

Last record of 2022: 9-5

For more information on North Carolina, visit Tar Heels Wire

