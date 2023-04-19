Austin native Nevin Arimilli plays through adversity





AUSTIN (KXAN) One of Nevin Arimilli’s earliest memories was of Vince Young scoring the game-winning touchdown in the 2006 Rose Bowl. Born in Austin, he certainly appreciates his time as a tennis player with Texas. “I know I shouldn’t take the opportunity I’m getting for granted,” Arimilli said. “And that’s helped me a little bit to really take advantage of it when I get opportunities on the pitch to really go for it.” MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date with sports stories like this and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters Getting those chances on the pitch hasn’t been easy for Arimilli. At St. Stephen’s Episcopal School in Austin, Arimilli debated between Texas and a Division III school to play tennis for the next level. Arimilli chose whoever won a national title in his freshman year and immediately faced the Longhorns. He suffered a back injury that sidelined him for much of his first season. “I knew I had to get a lot stronger to play at this level,” Arimilli said. “Having that back injury forced me to look myself in the mirror and be a little proud of the weight room.” Texas quarterbacks Ewers, Murphy shine in Orange and White scrimmage

Just as Arimilli was recovering from the back problem to play what he thought was his best tennis, he broke his wrist. That was just more of a setback for a player who came on campus with few expectations. “It’s probably one of the more remarkable transformations I’ve seen,” said Longhorns head coach Bruce Berque. “Not only as a player, but also as an athlete. He was slow, I’m not going to lie, when he first came here. And now he is actually super fast on the field.” Now Arimilli is an important cog in the Longhorns lineup. He has started more games this year than in his first four combined. Arimilli had an emotional, impressive senior day this weekend as the Longhorns clinched the Big 12 regular season title with a victory over TCU. The senior played what he considers to be the best game of his career to earn a huge win for his team. “To see him finally get some light and get the result he deserves, I’m really proud of him,” said Chi Chi Huang, Arimilli’s teammate of five years. “I am grateful that he can experience this in his last chapter of his tennis career.” Arimilli and the top-ranked Longhorns head to Kansas for the Big 12 tournament this weekend. They will take another step towards what they hope will be their first national championship since 2019.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kxan.com/sports/austin-native-excelling-through-adversity-for-texas-longhorns-tennis/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

