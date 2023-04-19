Exit Interview: Reimer on how Pride Night attitude could affect his free agency

After a subpar season, San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer is on the verge of becoming an unrestricted free agent.

Reimer finished the season with a 12-21-8 record, 3.48 GAA and an .890 save%. Of course, the Sharks didn’t help those numbers with their subpar team defense either. However, those numbers are a far cry from his career 2.87 GAA and .911 save%.

Reimer also made the controversial choice not to wear a Pride Night warm-up jersey when the San Jose Sharks hosted their Pride Night in March.

Reimer addressed his soon-to-be free agency, whether he would like to come back to San Jose, and whether he thinks his Pride Night stance could affect his employment options.

The next day, GM Mike Grier suggested that Reimer not come back, though he didn’t close the door on it either.

Reimer, on how the San Jose Sharks played differently with David Quinn than they did with Bob Boughner:

Remember I’m a goalkeeper. Sometimes I get stuck in my own world and worry a little about the five feet in front of me. I would say I think we’re probably playing a little bit more of an aggressive style and more uptempo and pushing the pace of the game a little bit, and trying to keep teams on their toes and not make them feel comfortable in any part of the ice . I’ve played on teams with that style before, and when it’s executed well, it’s clearly a very successful way to play.

I think every system has its pros and cons, right? There’s no kind of perfect system, right? But I think if things don’t go right, it’s not necessarily the system rather than the execution and things like that, right? I mean, you look at the playoffs now and the teams in the playoffs, and it’s not like there’s one style of play that all 16 teams do. There are several ways to win. I think it comes down to us as players executing and believing in it and believing in it. That said, that’s not to say we haven’t. I mean, I think every guy here has worked really hard and played with that integrity. It just didn’t work.

Reimer, on what his summer will look like with UFA pending:

I mean every time you’re a UFA there’s uncertainty and you don’t know where you’re going or what’s going to happen. For myself, as far as this year… I think there are people who do [are] paid good money to judge how a player plays, and you hope so [they] see that. I feel like I’m a better goalkeeper today than I was six, seven months ago, and unfortunately the results aren’t there. I feel like I made good progress last summer working on my game, and this throughout the year. I feel like my game has improved.

We’ll see what happens in the summer, but you know, I’m really confident in my game. It’s funny, you know, I don’t know how to put it, but I’m a little itchy and I’m ready for the next year to begin. Usually, once the season is over, before you get the itch, it usually takes two, three, four weeks, right? To me, it feels like I woke up this morning and you got the itch to go at it again. I will be very motivated this summer and then go into next year.

Reimer, if his Pride Night stance can affect his FA interest:

I mean, of course I knew that could be a possibility…when we had that talk there. I don’t know where GMs stand on that or what they’re going to take into account. With me, I think my reputation and my game are the biggest things. I think people now know who I am and what I stand for, what I can add to the team and the dressing room. I’m sure there might have been some knee-jerk reactions or emotions right after that, but I think as time goes on, I think that’s going to be less of a factor than some might think.

Reimer, if there have been discussions with him or his agent about a possible return to San Jose:

I’m not quite sure about all the discussions that have been had. I really enjoyed my time here. Back to the first time, and then [to come] back here, a lot of good guys in the room and such a cool city and just the vibe and the fans and the rink, it’s a very, very unique and special place to play.

For me, I’m not quite sure what’s going to happen next year. You never scratch a team off the list. I enjoyed my time here, and we’ll see what happens.

Reimer on whether anything has changed in his life or in the San Jose Sharks locker room after his decision on Pride Night:

Yes, not too much. Honestly, I don’t think my day-to-day life has changed much since that happened.