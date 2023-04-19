Cameron Green stuns cricket world in epic response to $3 million saga





cameron green‘s undefeated 64 helped the Mumbai Indians take an impressive victory over Hyderabad in the IPL. Photo: Getty Cameron Green has responded emphatically to his critics after a stunning performance in the Indian Premier League that somewhat justifies his record award. The all-rounder entered the IPL as the most expensive Aussie cricket player in the league’s history, with the Mumbai Indians picking him up at auction for an eye-watering $3.15 million. Green came under fire from critics after making just four runs on debut for the Indians, but the 23-year-old was the star of the show in his side’s 14-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Promoted to number three in the batting order for Mumbai, Green sent the team to 5-192-5 after a blistering 64 not out (off 44 balls). ‘INCREDIBLE’: Glenn Maxwell’s big World Cup memory in ‘crazy’ IPL scenes ASTONISHING: The cricket world erupts as Sachin Tendulkar’s son makes IPL history SORRY: Candice Warner breaks into new revelation about infamous scandal The towering all-rounder stood out with key partnerships, including a 56-off 28-ball stand with Tilak Varma, who hit a 17-ball 37. Green hit three consecutive boundaries to reach his first IPL fifty and followed it up with a six, combining with compatriot Tim David to bring the total to 190. Green also agreed to the ball, grabbing Aiden Markram’s wicket for 22 to finish with the economy figures of 1-29 from his four overs. However, it was the Western Australian star’s dazzling innings with the bat that lit up social media as fans celebrated his breakaway match in the IPL. Cameron Green enjoys leading role for Mumbai The 23-year-old Western Australian, who won a number of post-game trophies, said: “The first few games were a learning curve for me and the team, but we’ve now won three in a row.” Green also shone bowling at death for Mumbai, conceding just four runs in the penultimate round to put his side on pole position for the win. “It’s a work in progress, but you get better the more you’re exposed to it,” Green said of the death bowling experience. Story continues Cameron Green (L) of Mumbai Indians celebrates with teammates after winning the wicket from Aiden Markram of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Photo: Getty The Aussie Young Gun’s innings with the bat got off to a slow start as he judged the pace and resilience of the pitch before accelerating his side’s scoring rate. Green received solid support from Ishan Kishan (38) and Tilak Varma (37). In a late cameo, David made 16 from 11 balls before the last delivery ran out. South African Marco Jansen’s fast left arm took two wickets but missed a face-off with his twin brother Duan Jansen, who made his IPL debut for Hyderabad in the previous match but failed to make the XI for this match. In pursuit of Hyderabad, Arjun started the new ball for Mumbai to bowl two economic overs in his second IPL outing after his debut on Sunday. But it was Jason Behrendorff’s left arm pace that got two important wickets including Hyderabad’s England import and previous match centurion Harry Brook for nine. Wickets continued to tumble and Green also worked the ball as his pace bowling brought Markram back into the pavilion for 22. Klaasen and Agarwal tried to raise hopes in their standings of 55, but their departure caused the final slide for Hyderabad. Behrendorff and impact player Riley Meredith each claimed two wickets as David took four catches. with authorities Sign up for our newsletter and score the biggest sports stories of the week.

