College Football Playoff Surprises. Texas, ready to follow TCU success?
At this point last year, the mere idea of TCU going undefeated until the Big 12 championship game and reaching the College Football Playoff would be laughed off as an off-season fever dream.
About nine months later, the Horned Frogs would defeat Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl before being swamped by Georgia for the national championship.
This shows: almost anything can happen in a given year.
While the odds of another Power Five program making it to the top of the Bowl Subdivision from scratch remain extremely low, there are a few teams capable of climbing out of relative obscurity to contend for the playoffs.
To be eligible for this list, teams must have won less than nine games last season or not have finished the season in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.
Texas
An easy benefit to calling Quinn Ewers the starting quarterback coming out of the spring game is the opportunity to focus on building around the sophomore instead of dragging out his competition with true freshman Arch Manning. After improving in his sophomore season, admittedly Texas couldn’t get much worse. Coach Steve Sarkisian is hoping to deliver a breakout year behind a roster that is not short on talent but has gaps to fill on running back and at every level of defense.
Replacing likely first-round pick Bijan Robinson will be a group effort built around Jonathon Brooks, the Longhorns’ leading returning rusher. One player to watch in this game is real freshman CJ Baxter, who was on campus for spring practice. The defense needs immediate help from true freshman linebacker Anthony Hill and Arkansas safety transfer Jalen Catalon. But if the pieces come together, Texas could win one last Big 12 crown and compete for a playoff berth before leaving for the SEC.
Oklahoma
The program’s first losing finish since 1998 should see a noticeable recovery in Brent Venables’ sophomore season. But how high can the Sooners climb? Venables turned the roster with a top-five recruiting class and another dozen transfers, including huge pickups like offensive tackle Walter Rouse (Stanford), hybrid linebacker Dasan McCullough (Indiana), and edge rusher Trace Ford (Oklahoma State). But Oklahoma needs to bolster an average pass rush, develop a go-to receiver for quarterback Dillon Gabriel and arrange a rotation on running back and in secondary. If Venables has pointed things in the right direction, the Sooners will benefit from a schedule that includes just four games outside of Oklahoma, one of the Dallas vs. Texas neutral rivalries.
Iowa
Despite all the question marks surrounding Iowa’s offense, all highly topical after an absolutely rotten season on that side of the ball, a bigger factor could be the state of a historically strong defense that can support potentially irreplaceable starters like linebacker Jack Campbell, lineman Lukas Van Ness and cornerback loses. Riley Moss. That several returning underscorers keyed in Kentucky’s shutout in the Music City Bowl partially alleviates these fears; even if not among the best in program history, the Hawkeyes’ defense should stay near the top of the Big Ten and FBS.
Offensively, Iowa will get noticeably stronger quarterback play from Michigan’s Cade McNamara, who led the Wolverines to a conference championship and playoff berth in 2021 before losing a starting job game to JJ McCarthy last September. Another transfer from Michigan, tight end Erick All, earned all conference honors in 2021 and will replace former starter Sam La Porta.
North Carolina
This may feel two years too late for UNC, which was a trendy playoff pick heading into 2021 after reaching the Orange Bowl in coach Mack Brown’s sophomore year. The Tar Heels went 6-7 in 2021, but bounced back to win nine games and the ACC Coastal last season. enhance depth and production at wide receiver and in secondary. But there are some big changes on the offense with former coordinator Phil Longo moving to the same position in Mississippi, and the Heels need to recover from four straight losses to finish last season.
Texas A&M
The Aggies went from preseason contenders to the bottom of the SEC West in one of the biggest flops in recent FBS history. What has changed? Perhaps new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino will improve an offense that ranks 101st nationally in scoring but has a promising young quarterback in Conner Weigman. Several fraught recruiting classes can come together to form one of the country’s most talented depth charts. With some transfer help in secondary, a more experienced defense could do better to reach the quarterback and force turnovers after ranking near the bottom of the SEC in sacks and interceptions. As a member of the SEC, the Aggies could lose twice during the regular season and still make the playoffs by reaching and winning the conference championship game.
