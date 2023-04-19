Teton High hockey player to represent Idaho in national showcase









DRIGGS, Idaho Hayden Lancaster, the Teton High Cutthroats’ own Hayden Lancaster, was selected to represent Team Idaho at their first-ever appearance at the Americaca’s Showcase in St. Louis, April 20-24. This inaugural event is an opportunity for Idaho hockey athletes to showcase their skills and passion for high-level hockey to many hockey coaches and scouts from across the United States. Lancaster will be the sole representative of Teton High School, but will be joined by players from Idaho Falls, McCall, Coeurd D’Alane and many Boise Area Schools. Hayden (left) with his younger brother Jameson, who also plays for the Cutthroats. Photo: Chantal Bouwman “For me it’s a dream come true,” said Lancaster. “This community has given me the opportunity to pursue something I love. Now I get to show the nation what our little state and valley have to offer. Lancaster says he “lives and breathes hockey and is constantly refining his craft.” He really is happiest when he’s on the ice, and when there’s no ice, he creates his own dry rink to practice slap shots. His coach Wyatt Watkins called him “The Big Wind Up” because he is known for his great slapshot from the blue line. Good luck Hayden! related messages Toby Koekkoek is a Community News Reporter and a recent resident of Teton Valley. He enjoys writing about the community events in our region and the movers and shakers that make up the culture of this unique mountain town. He likes deep powder snow and deep thoughts, skateboarding, racquet sports, cycling and nerds to music. Toby also coaches freeride skiing for the Jackson Hole Ski Club and organizes summer skateboarding camps. More from Buckrail @ Toby

