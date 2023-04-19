ONGC and IOCL win the men’s and women’s team titles

Defending champion ONGC retained the men’s team title by defeating IOCL 3-1, while IOCL retained the women’s team title with OIL 3-2 in the 41st PSPB Inter Unit Table Tennis Tournament hosted by EIL at the Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex here on Wednesday. ONGC also closed out the Veterans Team title by beating HPCL 3-0.

ONGC started strong as Harmeet Desai played a good game to beat veteran Sharat Kamal 3-1. IOCL then pulled out a game as Manav Thakker beat reigning national champion G Sathiyan 3-0. However, ONGC won the next two matches as A beat Amalraj Priyanuj Bhattacharya 3-0 and G Sathiyan managed to find depth to beat Sharat Kamal 3-1.

The Women’s Team Championships was exciting and saw some exciting matches. In a thrilling battle, Archana Kamath (IOCL) kept her spirits up to beat veteran Mouma Das 3-2. Talented youngster Yashaswani Ghorpade then showed her huge potential as she defeated Krittwika Sinha Roy 3-1.

Reeth Rishya then pulled IOCL forward as she defeated Trisha Gogoi 3-1. At this stage, it was critical how the next match between Archana Kamath and Yashaswani Ghorpade would play out. When Archana won the first game 11-3, it looked like it was going to be a one-sided event, but then Yashaswani, with tremendous perseverance, won the next two games. Archana then won the next game 11-8, but in the decisive last game, Yashaswani defeated her 12-10 to even the tie between the two teams at 2-2.

It was then on to the final match where Krittwika kept her spirits up to beat Mouma Das 3-0 to help IOCL retain the women’s team title.

In the Veterans category, ONGC was very strong, comfortably beating team HPCL 3-0